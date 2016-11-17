28°
School's best all rounder

Boni Holmes
| 17th Nov 2016 11:39 AM
Maryborough Special School graduate Jayde Wood with the HPV car that competed in the RACQ Maryborough Technology Challenge.
Maryborough Special School graduate Jayde Wood with the HPV car that competed in the RACQ Maryborough Technology Challenge.

MARYBOROUGH Special School graduate Jayde Ross Wood has been named as one of the nation's best students.

The school announced that Jayde was the recipient of the 2016 Caltex Best All Rounder Award, one of Australia's most prestigious secondary school prizes.

He joins a select group of secondary students around Australia who have received a Caltex Best All Rounder Award for excellence in their studies, on the sports field and for their work in the community.

Mentor, friend and MSS specialist teacher Rose Wright said Jayde was very deserving of the award.

"I would consider him a good sport and always happy to try new things,” Rose said.

"Jayde has never let me down in the past five years with his dedication to assisting in the arts room and his positive attitude when asked to involve himself in whole school events and extension programs.

"Jayde has overcome adversity with his own eye degenerative disability and has not let this change his refreshing outlook on life or desire to become involved.

"We are proud to have Jayde as one of our students.”

MSS principal Sue Omar said Jayde was a worthy recipient of the nationally-recognised award.

"The award recognises Jayde's contribution across a number of disciplines - he has been a wonderful asset to our school and the wider community, setting a terrific example for others to follow,” Sue Omar said.

Caltex Australia chief executive officer Julian Segal said the Australian fuel company was proud to have recognised generations of students like Jayde since the awards began in 1985.

"I congratulate Jayde Ross Wood and wish him well as he moves into the next phase of his life,” Mr Segal said.

"Jayde joins an exclusive list of Caltex Best All Rounders to have been recognised over the past three decades.”

The Caltex Best All Rounder Award has been presented to thousands of final-year students around the country across its 31-year history.

Past winners include children's show actor Emma Watkins (the current 'Yellow Wiggle'), and frisbee world-champion Adrian Gepp (PhD).

For further information visit www.caltexbest allrounder.com.au.

Jayde Wood was presented with the award for achievement in information and communication technology; working on recording for teen minutes on community radio; assisted in school based events including Science Show for Science Week, annual Art Show Music and Performance assistance for performing arts students; annual school concert performance and technical support; work experience student to assist the arts based learning program for all classes in the school - works alongside the department teachers; first student to begin the Duke of Edinburgh Gold Medal Award; HPV participant for the annual regional event; Disability Action Week Individual Award Winner 2016 (School Leader Ability Awards Recipient); and school captain 2015 2016.

Topics:  caltex maryborough special school technology challenge

