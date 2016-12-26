Schuetz returns to Hervey Bay for Kota Kamp

KOTA KAMPS: Scooter master Dakota Schuetz at the weekend workshop at Rock Off in Hervey Bay.

HE IS regarded as one of the best scooter riders in the world, and in just 10 days Dakota Schuetz will return to Hervey Bay.

The San Clemente native and four-time world champion, delivers "Kota Kamps" to junior scooter riders across the world.

January, 2016, marked the first time Schuetz, and his brother Hunter, brought the program to Australia, with Rock Off Hervey Bay the first venue on the tour.

It is a massive coup for the venue, which continues to cement its place as regional Australia's best skate park.

The Kota Kamps will be held at Rock Off on January 6 and 7. Tickets are $150 per day. Go to Rock Off Hervey Bay for more.