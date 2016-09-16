Scooter convoy, gem show and more on this weekend

SATURDAY
GEM SHOW
When: Saturday, 8.30am to 3.30pm
Where: Tinana Primary School, Gympie Rd
What: Amazing stones on display for all to see.
Cost: Free
SCOOTER CONVOY
When: Saturday, registration starts at 8.30am, the race starts at 9.30am
Where: Scarness Park
What: The Hervey Bay Safe Scooter Committee, organisers of the Convoy, are striving for the national record for Australia's longest scooter and wheelchair convoy.
The event includes food stalls and entertainment.
Cost: Free
PIER PARK COMMUNITY MARKETS
When: Saturday, 7am-1pm.
Where: Pier Park, Urangan.
What: The Pier Park Community Markets operate each Saturday. You will find plenty of market stalls, fresh fruit, vegetables and much more.
Cost: Free
SOCIAL DANCE
When: Saturday, 6pm to 10pm.
Where: Dan Dinna House, 459 Boat Harbour Dr, Torquay.
What: Join Sixty and Better for a night of sequence dancing under coloured lights. Bring along a plate of food to share. All proceeds go to the Sixty and Better Healthy Ageing program.
Phone Errol on 0427 819 728.
Cost: Member $3.50, non-members $5.50.
WETSIDE OPENS
When: Saturday, September 17.
Where: WetSide Water Park, Pialba.
What: WetSide will be open just in time for the first day of school holidays. The BoardRider will operate every day of the school holidays and then revert back to Saturdays only during school term. While the WaveRider costs $6, entry to Wetside and the other facilities are free.
The popular light show in which the fountains in the main arena are illuminated with coloured lights and dance to music, will operate at 7.30pm every Friday and Saturday.
Cost: Free
TINANA DANCE
When: Saturday from 7.30pm
Where: Tinana Hall, Gympie Rd
What: Enjoy a night of great music for everyone to get up and dance to, as well as lucky door and novelty prizes.
Phone Joff McGovern 0438 867 090.
Cost: $10
SUNDAY
NIKENBAH MARKETS
When: Sunday, 6am-noon.
Where: Kruger Court, Booral Rd, Urangan.
What: There are many bargains to be found at these iconic Hervey Bay markets.
There is an abundance of stalls with fresh fruit and vegetables, bric-a-brac and more.
Cost: Free
TOUR DE BAY
When: Sunday, registrations open at 5.30am
Where: Starts and finishes at the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre, 22 Charles St, Pialba.
What: The Tour de Bay is a cycling event for everyone - not only is it loved by families for its fun and friendly atmosphere, the 50km & 100km distances provide a scenic and challenging route around beautiful Hervey Bay for the more experienced riders.
This ride is more than just a fun day out on the bike; our amazing riders raise funds to help support the Hervey Bay Youth Mentoring Program. So hop on your bike and join us for a fun-filled morning for the whole of the family.
Cost: Donations for the Hervey Bay Youth Mentoring Program
WALK FOR PEACE
When: Sunday, 11am to noon
Where: Hervey Bay Botanic Gardens, Elizabeth St, Urangan.
What: Celebrate the International Day for Peace. The Zonta Club of Hervey Bay is working with the Fraser Coast Regional Council, with support from other community members, to create a Labyrith as a gift to the people of Hervey Bay in honour of their 25 year involvement in our community.
Cost: Free
Z-PAC COUNTRY, ROCK AND BLUES CLUB HOST WAL NEILSEN
When: Sunday, from 1pm.
Where: Z-PAC Theatre, Zephyr St, Scarness.
What: Local guest artists Wal Neilsen and Forbidden Road are set to entertain. Enjoy air-conditioned, bar facilities, snacks for sale. Open to all performers, no matter what your level of musicianship or singing ability.
Phone 0419<TH>654<TH>560 for details.
Cost: $2 for members, $5 for non-members.
RAMBLERS BUS TRIP
When: Sunday, depart at 7.45am.
Where: Stockland car park (behind Dan Murphy's).
What: Join the Ramblers on a bus trip Mon Repos for morning tea and a walk on the Coral Coast pathway to Oaks Beach at Burnett Heads.
This as an easy 4km walk. The bus will then drive past the original lighthouse and on to the town centre where there are several reasonably priced lunch venues, or pack a picnic and enjoy it at the ocean front parklands.
After a look around the marina the group will travel on to Bargara to stretch their legs, before heading up The Hummock to check out the 360 degree views on the way back to Hervey Bay.
Bring water, sunscreen, hat, camera and wear comfortable shoes.
Phone Merle on 4124 2796, Gill 4194 0955 or Bunty 4128 7450.
Cost: $35