29°
Whats On

Scooter convoy, gem show and more on this weekend

16th Sep 2016 3:22 PM
Scooter convoy world record attempt - Don Burchill OAM leads the convoy as they head back along the Esplanade to Scarness. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Scooter convoy world record attempt - Don Burchill OAM leads the convoy as they head back along the Esplanade to Scarness. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SATURDAY

GEM SHOW

When: Saturday, 8.30am to 3.30pm

Where: Tinana Primary School, Gympie Rd

What: Amazing stones on display for all to see.

Cost: Free

SCOOTER CONVOY

When: Saturday, registration starts at 8.30am, the race starts at 9.30am

Where: Scarness Park

What: The Hervey Bay Safe Scooter Committee, organisers of the Convoy, are striving for the national record for Australia's longest scooter and wheelchair convoy.

The event includes food stalls and entertainment.

Cost: Free

PIER PARK COMMUNITY MARKETS

When: Saturday, 7am-1pm.

Where: Pier Park, Urangan.

What: The Pier Park Community Markets operate each Saturday. You will find plenty of market stalls, fresh fruit, vegetables and much more.

Cost: Free

Pier markets - Terry and Robyn Swan. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Pier markets - Terry and Robyn Swan. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle Valerie Horton

SOCIAL DANCE

When: Saturday, 6pm to 10pm.

Where: Dan Dinna House, 459 Boat Harbour Dr, Torquay.

What: Join Sixty and Better for a night of sequence dancing under coloured lights. Bring along a plate of food to share. All proceeds go to the Sixty and Better Healthy Ageing program.

Phone Errol on 0427 819 728.

Cost: Member $3.50, non-members $5.50.

WETSIDE OPENS

When: Saturday, September 17.

Where: WetSide Water Park, Pialba.

What: WetSide will be open just in time for the first day of school holidays. The BoardRider will operate every day of the school holidays and then revert back to Saturdays only during school term. While the WaveRider costs $6, entry to Wetside and the other facilities are free.

The popular light show in which the fountains in the main arena are illuminated with coloured lights and dance to music, will operate at 7.30pm every Friday and Saturday.

Cost: Free

5 yr old Izaiah Wilson from Geelong having cool fun at WetSide Water Park. He's up here visiting his grandma Lorraine Tarlington who lives in Maryborough.
5 yr old Izaiah Wilson from Geelong having cool fun at WetSide Water Park. He's up here visiting his grandma Lorraine Tarlington who lives in Maryborough. Alistair Brightman

TINANA DANCE

When: Saturday from 7.30pm

Where: Tinana Hall, Gympie Rd

What: Enjoy a night of great music for everyone to get up and dance to, as well as lucky door and novelty prizes.

Phone Joff McGovern 0438 867 090.

Cost: $10

SUNDAY

NIKENBAH MARKETS

When: Sunday, 6am-noon.

Where: Kruger Court, Booral Rd, Urangan.

What: There are many bargains to be found at these iconic Hervey Bay markets.

There is an abundance of stalls with fresh fruit and vegetables, bric-a-brac and more.

Cost: Free

TOUR DE BAY

When: Sunday, registrations open at 5.30am

Where: Starts and finishes at the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre, 22 Charles St, Pialba.

What: The Tour de Bay is a cycling event for everyone - not only is it loved by families for its fun and friendly atmosphere, the 50km & 100km distances provide a scenic and challenging route around beautiful Hervey Bay for the more experienced riders.

This ride is more than just a fun day out on the bike; our amazing riders raise funds to help support the Hervey Bay Youth Mentoring Program. So hop on your bike and join us for a fun-filled morning for the whole of the family.

Cost: Donations for the Hervey Bay Youth Mentoring Program

Tour de Bay Hervey Bay Community Centre charity ride - Kay Jurss crosses the finish line. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Tour de Bay Hervey Bay Community Centre charity ride - Kay Jurss crosses the finish line. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle Valerie Horton

WALK FOR PEACE

When: Sunday, 11am to noon

Where: Hervey Bay Botanic Gardens, Elizabeth St, Urangan.

What: Celebrate the International Day for Peace. The Zonta Club of Hervey Bay is working with the Fraser Coast Regional Council, with support from other community members, to create a Labyrith as a gift to the people of Hervey Bay in honour of their 25 year involvement in our community.

Cost: Free

Z-PAC COUNTRY, ROCK AND BLUES CLUB HOST WAL NEILSEN

When: Sunday, from 1pm.

Where: Z-PAC Theatre, Zephyr St, Scarness.

What: Local guest artists Wal Neilsen and Forbidden Road are set to entertain. Enjoy air-conditioned, bar facilities, snacks for sale. Open to all performers, no matter what your level of musicianship or singing ability.

Phone 0419<TH>654<TH>560 for details.

Cost: $2 for members, $5 for non-members.

RAMBLERS BUS TRIP

When: Sunday, depart at 7.45am.

Where: Stockland car park (behind Dan Murphy's).

What: Join the Ramblers on a bus trip Mon Repos for morning tea and a walk on the Coral Coast pathway to Oaks Beach at Burnett Heads.

This as an easy 4km walk. The bus will then drive past the original lighthouse and on to the town centre where there are several reasonably priced lunch venues, or pack a picnic and enjoy it at the ocean front parklands.

After a look around the marina the group will travel on to Bargara to stretch their legs, before heading up The Hummock to check out the 360 degree views on the way back to Hervey Bay.

Bring water, sunscreen, hat, camera and wear comfortable shoes.

Phone Merle on 4124 2796, Gill 4194 0955 or Bunty 4128 7450.

Cost: $35

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  evetns, fraser coast, ttd, whatson

Hervey Bay Cricket's aim is to retain junior players

Hervey Bay Cricket's aim is to retain junior players

THE retention of MILO cricket players is at the forefront of Hervey Bay Cricket Association president Andrew Hoare's goals for the 2016-17 season.

Scooter convoy, gem show and more on this weekend

Scooter convoy world record attempt - Don Burchill OAM leads the convoy as they head back along the Esplanade to Scarness. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Check out the list of things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend.

Angler heaven with fish haul as the full moon approaches

THREADY HAUL: Hayden shows off a couple of quality Mary River Threadfin Salmon.

There has been plenty of pelagic action throughout the Sandy Straits

Two people charged with drug offences in Maryborough

Police generic. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

A court date has been set

Local Partners

VIDEO: Burrum project ramps up for local boaties

Although a bit off from using it these school holidays, boaties are expected to be launching their vessels in time for the Christmas break.

Find the rainbow of gems and minerals

You will be able to see stones, gems, minerals and crystals like this at the Wide Bay-Burnett Gem Clubs Association's second annual market.

Fossick for stones at Tinana's Gem, Craft and Treasure Market.

Scooter convoy, gem show and more on this weekend

Scooter convoy world record attempt - Don Burchill OAM leads the convoy as they head back along the Esplanade to Scarness. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Check out the list of things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend.

Latest deals and offers

Mark Wahlberg drops pardon request

Mark Wahlberg drops pardon request

MARK Wahlberg has dropped his bid to be pardoned for his 1988 assault conviction, according to a Massachusetts Parole Board spokesman.

Are Calvin Harris and Jennifer Lopez dating?

Calvin Harris and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly dating

Birthday tribute to Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse's life was celebrated with fans on her 33rd birthday

Lady Gaga to release album Joanne next month

Lady Gaga will release her new album 'Joanne' next month'.

The Beatles didn't worry about ending tours

Sir Paul McCartney wasn't "worried" about The Beatles losing money

Ariana Grande squirms talking about her new man Mac Miller

Ariana Grande is uncomfortable talking about her beau Mac Miller

Sofia Vergara is TV's highest paid actress

Sofia Vergara is TV's highest-paid actress raking in $44 million

Vendor wants a Contract

9 San Marco Court, Urangan 4655

House 3 1 1 Submit an Offer

3 bedrooms + study Extra living area Fresh throughout Walk to beach 603m2 block This is worth an inspection

Mortgagee in Possession

12 Chanak Close, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 Auction on Site

4 Bedrooms + Ensuite Separate lounge Extra rumpus room In-ground pool Quiet location 740m2 block (approx) Book and inspection today

Investment Opportunity!

78 Chancellor Drive, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $310,000

Come and inspect this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, open plan living home situated on a 620m2 level block in the medical hub suburb of Urraween. Conveniently located in a...

AMAZING OPPORTUNITY

24 Bunya Court, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction In...

BARGAIN BUYERS WELCOME Are you looking for a 4 bedroom home with 2 bathrooms great side access council approved 6 x 6 double lock up garage with plans available?...

An Opportunity for the First Home Buyer or Investor

5 Barilba Street, Scarness 4655

House 2 1 1 Auction

Situated in the sought after central, yet quiet location of Scarness. Solid construction Internal access from the garage into the house Spacious kitchen Solar...

On top of the world

4 High Point Road, Dundowran 4655

Residential Land 2098m2 Block (approx.) High on the hill at Craignish Ready to Build ... Auction In...

2098m2 Block (approx.) High on the hill at Craignish Ready to Build on Now Presenting all Offers

Acreage Delight

929 Saltwater Creek Rd, Maryborough 4650

House 3 2 2 $448,000

The current owners have decided to sell this lovely property after 37 years. The home would suite a family wanting to enjoy the 16 acres that are available here. ...

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

Owner Wants OUT - All Offers Presented

76/68 Pulgul Street, Urangan 4655

Unit 2 1 Auction in...

2 bedroom modern unit Two-way bathroom Open plan living Beautiful gated complex Relaxing pool area Short distance to marina Book an inspection TODAY!!

CLASSIC QUEENSLANDER

76 Denmans Camp Road, Torquay 4655

House 3 1 1 $310,000

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Classic Queenslander. Boasting polished, Fraser Island hard wood floors, tongue and...

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

Whitsundays resort could be bought for $15m

Peppers Airlie Beach.

Whitsundays hotel sale expected to fetch at least $15m

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft backs 20 storey development

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has thrown his support behind a potential 209 storey building development.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has backed a 20 storey development.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.

New dining and entertainment options for Redbank Plaza

Redbank Plaza is getting a $4 million upgrade.

Multimillion-dollar upgrade for shopping centre