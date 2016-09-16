Scooter convoy, gem show and more on this weekend

Scooter convoy world record attempt - Don Burchill OAM leads the convoy as they head back along the Esplanade to Scarness. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

SATURDAY

GEM SHOW

When: Saturday, 8.30am to 3.30pm

Where: Tinana Primary School, Gympie Rd

What: Amazing stones on display for all to see.

Cost: Free

SCOOTER CONVOY

When: Saturday, registration starts at 8.30am, the race starts at 9.30am

Where: Scarness Park

What: The Hervey Bay Safe Scooter Committee, organisers of the Convoy, are striving for the national record for Australia's longest scooter and wheelchair convoy.

The event includes food stalls and entertainment.

Cost: Free

PIER PARK COMMUNITY MARKETS

When: Saturday, 7am-1pm.

Where: Pier Park, Urangan.

What: The Pier Park Community Markets operate each Saturday. You will find plenty of market stalls, fresh fruit, vegetables and much more.

Cost: Free

Pier markets - Terry and Robyn Swan. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle Valerie Horton

SOCIAL DANCE

When: Saturday, 6pm to 10pm.

Where: Dan Dinna House, 459 Boat Harbour Dr, Torquay.

What: Join Sixty and Better for a night of sequence dancing under coloured lights. Bring along a plate of food to share. All proceeds go to the Sixty and Better Healthy Ageing program.

Phone Errol on 0427 819 728.

Cost: Member $3.50, non-members $5.50.

WETSIDE OPENS

When: Saturday, September 17.

Where: WetSide Water Park, Pialba.

What: WetSide will be open just in time for the first day of school holidays. The BoardRider will operate every day of the school holidays and then revert back to Saturdays only during school term. While the WaveRider costs $6, entry to Wetside and the other facilities are free.

The popular light show in which the fountains in the main arena are illuminated with coloured lights and dance to music, will operate at 7.30pm every Friday and Saturday.

Cost: Free

5 yr old Izaiah Wilson from Geelong having cool fun at WetSide Water Park. He's up here visiting his grandma Lorraine Tarlington who lives in Maryborough. Alistair Brightman

TINANA DANCE

When: Saturday from 7.30pm

Where: Tinana Hall, Gympie Rd

What: Enjoy a night of great music for everyone to get up and dance to, as well as lucky door and novelty prizes.

Phone Joff McGovern 0438 867 090.

Cost: $10

SUNDAY

NIKENBAH MARKETS

When: Sunday, 6am-noon.

Where: Kruger Court, Booral Rd, Urangan.

What: There are many bargains to be found at these iconic Hervey Bay markets.

There is an abundance of stalls with fresh fruit and vegetables, bric-a-brac and more.

Cost: Free

TOUR DE BAY

When: Sunday, registrations open at 5.30am

Where: Starts and finishes at the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre, 22 Charles St, Pialba.

What: The Tour de Bay is a cycling event for everyone - not only is it loved by families for its fun and friendly atmosphere, the 50km & 100km distances provide a scenic and challenging route around beautiful Hervey Bay for the more experienced riders.

This ride is more than just a fun day out on the bike; our amazing riders raise funds to help support the Hervey Bay Youth Mentoring Program. So hop on your bike and join us for a fun-filled morning for the whole of the family.

Cost: Donations for the Hervey Bay Youth Mentoring Program

Tour de Bay Hervey Bay Community Centre charity ride - Kay Jurss crosses the finish line. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle Valerie Horton

WALK FOR PEACE

When: Sunday, 11am to noon

Where: Hervey Bay Botanic Gardens, Elizabeth St, Urangan.

What: Celebrate the International Day for Peace. The Zonta Club of Hervey Bay is working with the Fraser Coast Regional Council, with support from other community members, to create a Labyrith as a gift to the people of Hervey Bay in honour of their 25 year involvement in our community.

Cost: Free

Z-PAC COUNTRY, ROCK AND BLUES CLUB HOST WAL NEILSEN

When: Sunday, from 1pm.

Where: Z-PAC Theatre, Zephyr St, Scarness.

What: Local guest artists Wal Neilsen and Forbidden Road are set to entertain. Enjoy air-conditioned, bar facilities, snacks for sale. Open to all performers, no matter what your level of musicianship or singing ability.

Phone 0419<TH>654<TH>560 for details.

Cost: $2 for members, $5 for non-members.

RAMBLERS BUS TRIP

When: Sunday, depart at 7.45am.

Where: Stockland car park (behind Dan Murphy's).

What: Join the Ramblers on a bus trip Mon Repos for morning tea and a walk on the Coral Coast pathway to Oaks Beach at Burnett Heads.

This as an easy 4km walk. The bus will then drive past the original lighthouse and on to the town centre where there are several reasonably priced lunch venues, or pack a picnic and enjoy it at the ocean front parklands.

After a look around the marina the group will travel on to Bargara to stretch their legs, before heading up The Hummock to check out the 360 degree views on the way back to Hervey Bay.

Bring water, sunscreen, hat, camera and wear comfortable shoes.

Phone Merle on 4124 2796, Gill 4194 0955 or Bunty 4128 7450.

Cost: $35