A SCOOTER rider has made a lucky escape after being hit by a car in Hervey Bay.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 3.20pm on Tuesday, on the corner of Torquay and Denmans Camp Rds.

No serious injuries were reported, but the scooter rider was taken to Hervey Bay hospital in a stable condition.

The scene was cleared before 5pm.

Police are continuing their investigations into the crash.