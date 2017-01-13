Baddow Scout Group recognised for community spirit

Quota President Val Harvey making a presentation to Baddow Scout Group leader Wayne Peatey, while leader Baloo, cubs and scouts looked on.

A BADDOW group has been recognised for its community spirit with a donation from the Quota Club of Maryborough.

The club made a presentation of $400 to the Baddow Scout Group during last year's break-up Christmas party.

Quota president Val Harvey said the donation was in appreciation of the group's help at the 2016 Quota Bookfest.

"We couldn't have managed without the scout group's help," Val said.

"They did much of the heavy lifting and in no time, tables were set up and books set out.

"We hope this money can be used to help groups such as this, who do so much for the young people of Maryborough."

Baddow Scout Group treasurer Marilyn Wombat Peatey said the group had been helping with the Bookfest for four years now.

"The Quota ladies have been very generous and have helped us out a lot," Marilyn said.

"Earlier this year they donated a brand new, much needed stove."

Marilyn said the club's main aim was to save for a new kitchen.

"The club is turning 65 this year - that's how old our kitchen is," she said.

"The whole idea is to have a kitchen the kids can work in.

"While awaiting the response for a grant though we have a lot of maintenance to the hut to do including the ramp and veranda which is rotting away, new electrical system and a staircase and awning for the entrance."

The club helps the community at all the local festivals including Mary Poppins, the RACQ Maryborough Technology Challenge, Maryborough Speedway, annual Home Show, McHappy Day, Clean Up Australia Day and the Quota Bookfest, as well as helping local businesses with fundraising.

The group is also looking for leaders, which Marilyn says is a highly rewarding experience.

Training costs are covered by the group - "we just need your time".

For more information phone Marilyn Peatey on 4122 2896 or 0427 062 995.