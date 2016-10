Single vehicle crash on Endeavour Way at Eli Waters.

A MAN in his 40s drove into a tree in Eli Waters this morning.

The incident happened on Endeavour Way, about 9.30am.

Emergency crews attended, and the man was transported to hospital by ambulance.

Police said the incident could have been worse had the man not worn been wearing a seat belt.

They also said a medical condition could have contributed to the crash.

The man's injuries were described as minor.