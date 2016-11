A SECTION of road on Christensen St, Urraween has been closed for road upgrades.

Fraser Coast Regional Council workers are on site and have closed both lanes as work is done on the road surface.

Detours have been put in place along Andersen Ave, heading towards Madsen Rd and Nikenbah.

The speed limit has been reduced to 40kmh along Christensen St, just after Balmoral Ct.