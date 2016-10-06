Section of Hervey Bay esplanade closed as crews battle fire

SCRUB FIRE: An officer from the Torquay Fire Station hoses down the foreshore behind Torquay beach.

A STRIP of Hervey Bay's Charlton Esplanade has been closed by emergency services as firefighters contain a scrub fire that broke out on the foreshore of the beach at Torquay.

The esplanade between Denmans Camp Rd and Tavistock St has been blocked off by firefighters and police.

Firefighters and police are investigating the cause of the fire, which broke out about 1.30pm on Thursday.

The fire burned a 150m by 50m patch of scrub, directly across the road from Torquay shops and homes.

Torquay fire station officer John Pappas said while the fire had not caused damage to infrastructure, it was a timely reminder for the community to prepare for fire season.

"We are in bush fire season now," Station officer Pappas said.

"If this (the fire) had been a bit further up the esplanade, or on a property, it could have done damage, so it's a timely reminder to stay vigilant and have a plan in place."