BARGAIN BUYS: Stylish summer op shop outfits for under $20

WITH summer approaching, updating your wardrobe to match the weather doesn't have to be expensive.



Op shops are a great place to start, offering affordability and variety.



The Fraser Coast Chronicle went to the Salvation Army Hervey Bay Family Store and put together some outfits for your inspiration.

LOOK 1: Model Courtney Becht wears a dress that's $5, and a necklace that is $3.

LOOK 2: Courtney wears a top that's $4, a skirt that's $3 and shoes that cost $3.50.

LOOK 3: For a summer business look, Courtney wears a $4 top and a $3 skirt.

LOOK 4: Formal wear is also sold at the Hervey Bay Family Shop. This dress is $50 and these shoes are $3.50.

Model Courtney Becht wears a $50 dress and $3.50 shoes from Hervey Bay Family Store. Annie Perets



If those prices are still too much for you, Salvation Army Hervey Bay Family Store manager Kate Corbett said there were generous discounts going all-year round.



"Every week, we have a stack of clothes that are marked half price," she said.



"The different items have a colour tag, and we alternate between what colour tag is half off.



This month, CDs and DVDs are all half price too.



Furniture is also heavily discounted, with items 15-50% down from their usual price.



"If you can think of anything, you will find it at an op shop," Ms Corbett said.



"Some things that we have here, we don't even know what they are."



It's not only second-hand items on sale, but brand new ones are also in the mix.



Money profited from selling items at the store goes into the Salvation Army Church, which then goes back into helping the community.



More than 30 volunteers help out at the store.

