See what you can do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

ALL WEEKEND
HOG'S BREATH HERVEY BAY 100
Where: Hervey Bay Foreshore
What: The Hog's Breath Cafe Hervey Bay 100 is a long-course triathlon of a 2km swim, 80km bike, and 18km run and is run by the Hervey Bay Triathlon Club.
There is a great line-up of events across the weekend, including our Super Saturdayevents, which consist of a "Have a crack tri", and children's aquathlon and triathlon events.
Cost: Entry details at www.hb100.herveybaytriclub. org.au
MONSTER BROMELIAD SALE
When: Today 8am-4pm and tomorrow 8am-2pm
Where: 376 Honeyeater Dr, Walligan
What: Fraser Coast Bromeliad Society's annual monster sale: thousands of plants, of all genera will be on sale. Members are always happy to share their knowledge to help you give your bromeliads the best care and attention.
Cost: Free entry
TODAY
PIER PARK COMMUNITY MARKET
When: 7am-1pm
Where: Pier Park, Urangan
What: The Pier Park Community Markets operates each Saturday.
Cost: Free
SENIOR CITZ SALE
When: 7am-noon
Where: Hervey Bay Senior Citizens Club hall, 28 Totness St, Torquay
What: Hundreds of bargains of new and used bric-a-brac, craft, plants, with about 18 tables of items.
Cost: Free entry
MCHAPPY DAY
When: All day
Where: McDonald's Pialba, Urangan and Maryborough
What: Locals can support seriously ill children and their families by heading into their local McDonald's and either buying a Big Mac, a Helping Hand for $2, a pair of Ronald Socks for $3, or making a donation to the Ronald McDonald House Charities.
Cost: For those who can't do a Macca's Run in person, donations can be made online at rmhc.org.au/mchappyday
MEDIEVAL OPEN DAY
When: 11am-4pm
Where: Lot 1 Riverbend Dr, Tiaro
What: Victory Castle at Riverbend is having an open day and a birthday bash for its Lord. The day will feature a medieval re-enactment group, devonshire tea, markets, archery and swordsmanship demonstrations and plenty of photo opportunities.
Cost: Bring a gold coin donation for a sausage sizzle
DANCE NIGHT
When: From 7.30pm
Where: Tinana Hall, Gympie Rd
Details: Dance hosted by the Tinana Dance Club. Cascade with Trevor and Andrea will entertain, Lloyd Lack will be the master of ceremonies.
There will be the usual novelty events, lucky door, and everyone is welcome. All proceeds go to local charities and organisations.
Cost: $10 includes homemade supper
BURRUM HEADS MARKETS
When: 7-11am
Where: Burrum Heads Community Hall, corner Burrum Heads Rd and Howard St
What: Burrum Heads Markets with more than 30 stalls of art, crafts, fruit and veg, bric-a-brac, antiques, plants, books and breakfast at the SES stall.
Come and enjoy the plentiful stalls full of colour and smells in the quaint township near the mouth of the Burrum River.
Cost: Free entry
TOMORROW
WALK WITH RAMBLERS
When: 9am
Where: Meet at Quota Park, Esplanade, Urangan
What: Join the Ramblers for a stroll on the beach or along the footpath.
The walk will be followed by a BYO morning tea. All welcome. Phone Gill on 4194 0955.
Cost: Free