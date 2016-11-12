See what you can do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

ALL WEEKEND

HOG'S BREATH HERVEY BAY 100

Where: Hervey Bay Foreshore

What: The Hog's Breath Cafe Hervey Bay 100 is a long-course triathlon of a 2km swim, 80km bike, and 18km run and is run by the Hervey Bay Triathlon Club.

There is a great line-up of events across the weekend, including our Super Saturdayevents, which consist of a "Have a crack tri", and children's aquathlon and triathlon events.

Cost: Entry details at www.hb100.herveybaytriclub. org.au

Hog's Breath Hervey Bay 100 begins today. Robyne Cuerel

MONSTER BROMELIAD SALE

When: Today 8am-4pm and tomorrow 8am-2pm

Where: 376 Honeyeater Dr, Walligan

What: Fraser Coast Bromeliad Society's annual monster sale: thousands of plants, of all genera will be on sale. Members are always happy to share their knowledge to help you give your bromeliads the best care and attention.

Cost: Free entry

A range of bromeliads will be at the sale. This is just an example. Erica Murree

TODAY

PIER PARK COMMUNITY MARKET

When: 7am-1pm

Where: Pier Park, Urangan

What: The Pier Park Community Markets operates each Saturday.

Cost: Free

SENIOR CITZ SALE

When: 7am-noon

Where: Hervey Bay Senior Citizens Club hall, 28 Totness St, Torquay

What: Hundreds of bargains of new and used bric-a-brac, craft, plants, with about 18 tables of items.

Cost: Free entry

MCHAPPY DAY

When: All day

Where: McDonald's Pialba, Urangan and Maryborough

What: Locals can support seriously ill children and their families by heading into their local McDonald's and either buying a Big Mac, a Helping Hand for $2, a pair of Ronald Socks for $3, or making a donation to the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Cost: For those who can't do a Macca's Run in person, donations can be made online at rmhc.org.au/mchappyday

It's McHappy Day today. Don't like Big Macs? Make a donation. Contributed

MEDIEVAL OPEN DAY

When: 11am-4pm

Where: Lot 1 Riverbend Dr, Tiaro

What: Victory Castle at Riverbend is having an open day and a birthday bash for its Lord. The day will feature a medieval re-enactment group, devonshire tea, markets, archery and swordsmanship demonstrations and plenty of photo opportunities.

Cost: Bring a gold coin donation for a sausage sizzle

You are invited to the Victory Village at Riverbend open day and birthday bash. Alistair Brightman

DANCE NIGHT

When: From 7.30pm

Where: Tinana Hall, Gympie Rd

Details: Dance hosted by the Tinana Dance Club. Cascade with Trevor and Andrea will entertain, Lloyd Lack will be the master of ceremonies.

There will be the usual novelty events, lucky door, and everyone is welcome. All proceeds go to local charities and organisations.

Cost: $10 includes homemade supper

BURRUM HEADS MARKETS

When: 7-11am

Where: Burrum Heads Community Hall, corner Burrum Heads Rd and Howard St

What: Burrum Heads Markets with more than 30 stalls of art, crafts, fruit and veg, bric-a-brac, antiques, plants, books and breakfast at the SES stall.

Come and enjoy the plentiful stalls full of colour and smells in the quaint township near the mouth of the Burrum River.

Cost: Free entry

TOMORROW

WALK WITH RAMBLERS

When: 9am

Where: Meet at Quota Park, Esplanade, Urangan

What: Join the Ramblers for a stroll on the beach or along the footpath.

The walk will be followed by a BYO morning tea. All welcome. Phone Gill on 4194 0955.

Cost: Free