See what's happening on the Fraser Coast for Halloween

Danikah, Jaxon and Ashlyn Baker at a Halloween movie night last year.

WITCHES, goblins and ghosts unite, it's almost time for Fraser Coast's scariest night.

Well, scariest weekend to be more exact.

With Halloween on Monday, a series of Halloween-themed activities are planned in the region over the next couple of days.

Friday, October 28:

Halloween party for kids at the Maryborough RSL. On 6.30-8.30pm. Complete with a disco. Entry is $5.50 per child.

Halloween make-up artists will be at the Tinana Twilight Markets.

Halloween themed blue light disco at City Hall in Maryborough for kids aged 6-15.

Halloween karaoke night at the Tinana Hotel. On from 5.30pm, with prizes for best dressed.

Saturday, October 29:

An evening of fun at Hervey Bay Hotel, on 4.30-6.30pm. Gold coin donation entrance.

Sunday, October 30:

A massive Halloween Party at Scarness Park. There's be games for all ages, stalls, craft fun, live entertainment and prizes. The fun starts at 4pm, with a grand parade at 6.45pm.

Monday, October 31:

Come and trick or treat Mary Delicious in Maryborough, 5-8pm.

Many houses across the Fraser Coast region have registered as being trick or treat friendly. Register your house, and see the houses that are registered, on the Wide Bay Houses Celebrating Halloween Facebook page.