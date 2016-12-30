See what's happening on Saturday and Sunday

33°
Annie Perets
30th Dec 2016
ON SUNDAY: Monique Bailey, 8, is hosting a sandcastle building competition at Scarness Beach to raise money for the fight against cancer.
ON SUNDAY: Monique Bailey, 8, is hosting a sandcastle building competition at Scarness Beach to raise money for the fight against cancer. Alistair Brightman

SATURDAY

MARYBOROUGH SPEEDWAY

 

What: A range of racing including Australian Open for Modified Sedans, the Wide Bay title for Junior Sedans and King of Australia.

 

When: Racing starts at 4pm.

 

Where: Maryborough Speedway is located on Gympie Road Tinana.

 

Cost: Free

PARKRUN

 

What: Start your next year's goal early... or finish this year on a healthy note. Come along to a Parkrun. Must register at parkrun.com.au beforehand.

 

When: 7am.

 

Where: Lions Park in Urangan, and Ulah in Maryborough

 

Cost: Free

ANIMAL VISIT

 

What: Animals from the Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary will be visiting Aussie Wooldshed Backpackers. There is an opportunity to feed the animals, pat a dingo and hold a snake.

 

When: 2-4pm.

 

Where: Aussie Wooldshed Backpackers is on 181 Torquay Rd, Hervey Bay QLD 4655

 

Cost: Feeding the animals is a gold coin donation.

NEW YEAR'S AT BROLGA

 

What: A night of celebrations including a free concert on the Riverstage featuring A Short Fall and supported by Frank Benn.

Food stalls, licensed bar, live concert and fireworks to welcome 2017.

 

When: From 6pm to 12.01am

 

Where: 5 Walker St, Maryborough

 

Cost: Entry tickets vary in price from $20-25. Entry for children under 12 is free. Family packages are also available.

TORQUAY CELEBRATION

 

What: Family-friendly activities including Wide Bay Laser Skirmish, music by Derek F Smith, markets and food stalls and Firework Finale.

 

When: From 4pm to 8pm

 

Where: Bill Fraser Park

 

Cost: Free entry

FAMILY FUN EVENT

 

What: Mini jeeps, zorbs, slide and inflatable amusements to suit all ages, with fireworks at 9pm. All welcome.

 

When: From 5pm to 9pm

 

Where: Maryborough Cricket Club, Ariadne St

 

Cost: Free entry

RSL DISCO PARTY

 

What: Head back in time for a night in the 1970s as you welcome 2017. Live music with We Want More 70s Show. Book a table and shuttle bus early to avoid disappointment.

 

When: Open until late

 

Where: Lennox St, Maryborough

 

Cost: Free entry

PROM NIGHT AT THE CRITERIAN HOTEL

What: Dress to impress and watch Ian Murray live, with alcohol being served until 5am.

The hotel will be voting for Prom King and Queen on the night.

 

When: From 10pm-5am

 

Where: The Criterion Hotel, 98 Wharf St, Maryborough

 

Cost: $10 entry, 18+

FEDERAL HOTEL'S NYE PARTY

 

What: Live music performed by 2 Shaves of Gray and Bargara Brewery Thirsty Turtle on tap.

 

When: From 8pm until late

 

Where: The Federal Hotel, Kent St, Maryborough

 

Cost: Free entry, 18+

 

BEACH HOUSE HOTEL PARTY

 

What: New Year's Eve is set to be huge at the Beach House, with two levels of entertainment and a massive midnight fireworks display off the Scarness Pier at midnight.

Uncle Authur will be performing downstairs, with DJ Skweek upstairs.

 

When: Open until 2pm.

 

Where: 344 Charlton Esplanade, Scarness

 

Cost: Free entry

BAYSWATER GLITTER PARTY

 

What: Burlesque at the Bayswater will be celebrating all that glitters, with Lady Gaga-inspired performances from Kryptonite, Alexis Diamond and more.

 

When: From 7pm until late

 

Where: 571 Charlton Esplanade, Urangan

 

Cost: Free entry

RSL CLASSIC ROCK SHOW

 

What: Gear up for a night of classic American rock 'n' roll; playing hits from Bruce Springsteen, the Doors and more.

 

When: Doors open from 7.30pm.

 

Where: 11 Torquay Rd, Pialba

 

Cost: $30 for members, $35 for non-members

LIVE MUSIC AT HOOLIHANS

 

What: Wal Neilsen and Trainwreckers are taking you into the new year with some fantastic live music.

 

When: From 6pm to 1am.

 

Where: 382 Charlton Esplanade, Torquay

 

Cost: Free entry

PAINT IT WHITE

 

What: Book now for this year's white-themed event at the Vinyard. A DJ will provide entertainment with canapes and bubbles on arrival. Phone 4125 6982 to book.

 

When: Doors open at 9.30pm

 

Where: The Vinyard, Charlton Esplanade in Urangan

 

Cost: $40 per person

SUNDAY

SANDCASTLE BUILDING COMPETITION

 

What: Monique Bailey is hosting a Scarness Sand Sculpting Competition to raise money for Relay for Life Hervey Bay.

Everyone is welcome to come along, release their imagination and build a sandcastle of their choice. Last year's designs included a dragon, Nemo, and traditional medieval castles.

 

When: Castle building can start any time, with winners to be announced at 10.45am.

 

Where: Scarness Beach

 

Cost: Free to enter, with funds raised through donations.

NIKENBAH MARKETS

 

What: An iconic local market, come and have a browse and buy some fresh produce to start the new year with.

 

When: 6am-noon.

 

Where: Hervey Bay Animal Refuge, Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd, Nikenbah.

 

Cost: Entry is free.

ALL WEEKEND

PSYCHIC EXPO

 

What: The Australian Psychic Expo is coming to the Fraser Coast for its 22nd year. The travelling expo is bringing along seven psychics, all with more than 20 years of experience.

 

When: Saturday and Sunday, 9am-6pm. It will be on every day until January 8.

 

Where: Kondari Resort on 49 Elizabeth St, Urangan.

 

Cost: Each reading is 30 minutes and costs $55.

SPLASH LAGOONS AND CARNIVAL

 

What: An inflatable water park has been set-up on Seafront Oval, called Splash Lagoons Hervey Bay. At night, the oval turns into a carnival complete with rides and showbags.

 

When: The inflatable park is open 10am-3pm, with a break for lunch 12.30-1pm. Carnival runs nightly 6.30-9.30pm.

 

Where: Seafront Oval

 

Cost: Water park entry is $15 per person and allows entry for the whole day. For those aged under two, its free. For the carnival, the cost is payment for activities like going on rides.

NIKENBAH MARKETS

 

When: Sunday, 6am.

 

Where: Hervey Bay Animal Refuge, Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd, Nikenbah.

 

What: There's plenty to browse and buy at the iconic country markets.

 

Cost: Free.

