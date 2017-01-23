Sentimental items still missing after Christmas break-in

STOLEN: Jacqui Stewart stands beside a ransacked cabinet, where her father's Air Force pins and commemorative statue should be.

AN URRAWEEN couple who had their house broken into over Christmas have retrieved some of their stolen property, but the most sentimental possessions are still missing.

Jacqui Stewart and her husband had returned from a holiday in Sydney on January 2 to find their Nissen St home had been ransacked, and dozens of items ranging in value from a television to a magnifying glass had been stolen.

For Ms Stewart, the most heartbreaking items stolen were her father's war pins and memorial statue and her mother's wedding rings.

Three weeks later on January 23, Ms Stewart received a call from the Hervey Bay Criminal Investigation Branch, informing her some of her property had been found.

"I got the TV and the laptop back," Ms Stewart said.

"But the rings and dad's pins and statue are still gone. I just need to accept that they're probably gone for good."

The CIB told the Chronicle the property had been recovered after a search warrant was executed at a home in Torquay.

A spokesman said no one had been charged in relation to the incident.

Ms Stewart has thanked the Fraser Coast community for their support after the shocking ordeal.

"A friend set up a GoFundMe which raised close to $200," she said.

"This will go towards the insurance claim, I am so grateful for the support we've been given."