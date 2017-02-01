'Serious concerns' with briefings conduct: Cr Taylor

COUNCILLOR Stuart Taylor says he will not attend council briefing sessions until further notice because he does not trust the way in which they are run.

Cr Taylor emailed Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft of his intention not to attend on Tuesday.

In a statement released on Wednesday, he detailed some of his concerns including a belief that information was being withheld from councillors.

"The purpose of briefings is to provide councillors with information to assist them in the decision-making process of council," Cr Taylor said.

"Over the past 10 months, there were clear examples of information that was misleading, inconsistent, incomplete or examples where information has been refused to councillors," he said.

"At a recent briefing I asked for a document that, in my opinion, should have been provided to councillors without delay.

"When I requested that information, the response from the mayor was that he would not provide the document, particularly to me, as I had 'a very, very close relationship with the CEO'. This was a completely unacceptable response."

Cr Loft said the community deserved to know the reason for his (Cr Taylor's) refusal to attend briefings.

"He needs to come clean and say 'I don't want to attend meetings' and tell the ratepayers," Cr Loft told 7 Wide Bay on Tuesday.