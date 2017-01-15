Severe storm warning issued for Wide Bay

STORM WARNING: BOM is predicting severe storms could hit the Fraser Coast this afternoon.

SEVERE thunderstorms have been predicted to hit the Wide Bay on Sunday afternoon, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

The BOM warns that, at 2:55 pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near the area south of the NSW border.

These thunderstorms are moving towards the north.

A general severe thunderstorm warning is current for parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Capricornia, Wide Bay and Burnett, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast districts.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

An update is due to be issued by 3:50 pm.

Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the Bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 219.