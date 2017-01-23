30°
Sharing Christmas cheer is sweet

Boni Holmes
| 23rd Jan 2017 1:22 PM
Fair Haven's Gladys Bellert, 86, was given a nice surprise by Maryborough Special School student Blake Warwick with teacher Katrina Alston.
Fair Haven's Gladys Bellert, 86, was given a nice surprise by Maryborough Special School student Blake Warwick with teacher Katrina Alston. Boni Holmes

MARYBOROUGH'S retirement village and nursing home residents were in for a treat when a number of students turned up on their doorsteps to offer a little Christmas cheer.

Maryborough Special School students worked hard making 1200 little boxes and filling them with sweet treats for the residents.

Fair Haven&#39;s Bil Harte was thrilled to receive a little Christmas cheer from Maryborough Special School student Rose Hawryluk.
Fair Haven's Bil Harte was thrilled to receive a little Christmas cheer from Maryborough Special School student Rose Hawryluk. Boni Holmes

They made presents for all the staff, residents and visitors of all the aged care homes and units. They also made some for students to take home to their families.

Fair Haven Retirement Village residents and volunteers Doris Kropp and Hazel Greaves said it was lovely and very unexpected to receive their little Christmas present.

UNEXPECTED GIFT: Fair Haven resident and volunteers Doris Kropp (left) and Hazel Greaves receive an unexpected lolly box from Maryborough Special School student Kyan Dudley while teacher Katrina Alston and student Blake Warwick look on.
UNEXPECTED GIFT: Fair Haven resident and volunteers Doris Kropp (left) and Hazel Greaves receive an unexpected lolly box from Maryborough Special School student Kyan Dudley while teacher Katrina Alston and student Blake Warwick look on. Boni Holmes

Eighty-six-year-old Gladys Bellert said it was wonderful and a nice surprise.

Principal Athol Butler said it was a way for the kids to be able to do something.

Maryborough Special School student Elijah Phillipi was all smiles when handing over a little Christmas present to Fair Haven resident John Thornhill.
Maryborough Special School student Elijah Phillipi was all smiles when handing over a little Christmas present to Fair Haven resident John Thornhill. Boni Holmes

"Every place we have gone to, like the hospitals, nursing homes and retirement villages, was just to be able to say 'hey, we appreciate you and it's beautiful to be able to recognise you',” he said.

"It was also about learning to give and the faces of the kids just shone.

Seven-year-old Maryborough Special School student Alex Harvey was just shining after giving a Christmas surprise to Fair Haven visitor Gina Smith.
Seven-year-old Maryborough Special School student Alex Harvey was just shining after giving a Christmas surprise to Fair Haven visitor Gina Smith. Boni Holmes

The students used Mother's Day cards, Father's Day cards and made small boxes to hold little lollies.

The Maryborough Lions Club donated $500 to purchase the lollies and The Land of Sweets and Confectionery Snack Foods also supported the event.

