Sharp beach rocks at Scarness bring safety fears

THIS photo shows sharp rocks on the beach in front of the rock rubble walls near the Scarness jetty.

They are spread over a couple of hundred metres of prime beach used for swimming and water activities.

At high tides the rocks are hidden.

These sharp rocks are a liability.

Locals and particularly tourists or children could split their feet open or worse still, their heads if they dived in.

Why aren't there signs along the top of the Scarness rock walls warning people of these?

Will Fraser Coast Regional Council take responsibility if there is an accident?

The rock rubble wall at Scarness was finished in February, 2015, at a cost of $1.3 million.

In August 2015 money was approved to completely rebuild it?

Six months on?

It's a bit like the Toogoom rock wall that an engineer signed off on for 50 years and it fell apart, split and started washing away in well under 12 months.

Rock rubble walls also increase erosion of beach sand due to tidal action against the rocks.

Now $6.2 million dollars of ratepayers' money will be spent on more rock rubble walls from the Hervey Bay Sailing Club to Ron Beaton Park.

The rocks all come from local quarries and have blast fractures making them very vulnerable to splitting up.

The safe option of geotextile sand containers was rejected by the council, even though they have been used successfully for more than 25 years around Australia.

The walls will collapse again, and will be reconstructed as shown on the FCRC's website.

They will be a blight on the beautiful beaches of Hervey Bay.

Will the councillors take responsibility for the loss of tourism?

Rallies will be held this Sunday at 10am at Organ Park, Torquay and at the Toogoom rock rubble wall at 10.30am. Show your disapproval.

Stop wasting millions of dollars of ratepayers' money and ruining the beaches.

ROD DUDGEON,

Hervey Bay