"She can watch over the Qld people”: Art gift for Premier

Maryborough artist Robin Wakkjinda presents one of his works to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on her visit to the heritage city.

AFTER her visit to Maryborough on Thursday, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has taken away part of the community to hold onto for a while.

Ms Palaszczuk was presented with an Indigenous artwork of the Wakka Wakka people by Maryborough resident Robin "Tallman” Wakkajinda.

The painting depicts the sand goanna Kutji, who is traditionally seen as a protector of the Wakka Wakka people.

"I've given it to Ms Palaszczuk to watch over the Queensland people, just as Kutji watches over the Wakka Wakka people,” he said.

"She has great respect of every creed and race in Queensland.”

Mr Wakkajinda said he believed the Premier was someone who is "leading us to a great destination” and had helped open up better pathways for people like himself, having previously struggled with personal problems.

"I've seen what she's done for the community; she works with every kind of aspect, and defends every race and creed,” he said.