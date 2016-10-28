OPINION: Shocking death of bus driver just doing his job

I WAS shocked to read about the death of a Brisbane bus driver who was set alight on the job by a passenger.

For someone in a high risk job like a police officer, you can understand when something tragic like this happens.

But you wouldn't expect it to happen to a bus driver of all professions.

While the death of a police officer is no less tragic, it is more expected.

After hearing the news that an innocent 29-year-old bus driver was killed while on the job, like most I was left in absolute shock.

What sort of world do we live in when a bus driver can't even go to work without being safe.

A passenger doused him in flammable liquid and set him alight.

The 11 passengers on the bus at the time were luckily only treated for minor injuries and smoke inhalation, but to think they witnessed such a horrific incident would have mental ramifications.

The bus driver was simply going about his day, supporting the community in Brisbane and this is what happens.

I was in complete shock when I heard about the tragic story and my thoughts go out to his family who now have to deal with the grief and shock of losing a loved one.

