SHOCKING: Dog filmed in the back of ute in hot

A VIDEO has been posted online of a dog left on the back of a ute at a Maryborough shopping centre on Wednesday morning.

A concerned passer-by noticed the dog, which was pacing on the hot metal on the tray of the ute.

The woman, who posted the video to Brickbats and Bouquets Fraser Coast, said she had waited with the dog for about 15 minutes.

She said the temperature was about 32 degrees at the time of the incident.

A dog was left in the back of a ute in the hot weather on Wednesday.

The post had about 50 likes or reactions and several comments.

It is unclear if police were called or when the owner of the animal returned to the vehicle.

Guidelines posted by RSPCA Queensland advise against leaving animals on the back of utes in direct sunlight, without access to shade or water.

In Queensland there is no specific offence for leaving a dog unattended on the back of a ute.

However the RSPCA said such circumstances could be prosecuted for breaching duty of care or animal cruelty if the animal was injured.

