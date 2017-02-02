Home invasion: "The only thing I could do was scream"

A HOME invasion left an elderly Torquay man shocked and in fear for his life after an unknown intruder wrapped his hands around his neck.



The light in his lounge room suddenly went out and Tony Borg, who had been quietly reading, found himself fighting for his life.

As the hands tightened around his throat he did the only thing he felt he could do to ward off the attack: he screamed ... and screamed.



Mr Borg, who lives at Torbay Retirement Village, told the Chronicle his story yesterday as he tried to make sense of his terrifying ordeal.



The 82-year-old man said that he had found the lock on the front door of his home was broken on Friday.



He decided to wait until Monday to call a locksmith out to fix it.



On Saturday about 10pm, Mr Borg was sitting in his recliner with the light on behind him.



Suddenly the room went dark and he felt someone put hands around his neck.



He struggled with all his might against the intruder.





"The only thing I could do was scream," he said.





The intruder continued to try to press harder on his throat and Mr Borg kept screaming, trying to get assistance or scare the man away.



The intruder then punched Mr Borg several times in the face.



Then, as suddenly as the assault began, it was over. The light came back on and the intruder fled.



"All I could think is how polite it was for them to turn the light on again," Mr Borg said. He said that throughout the attack, he had hoped that if he was loud enough the intruder would flee if it was feared the police had been alerted.



Mr Borg said he believed the noise he made saved him from greater injury or even death. He said a woman across the road told him she had heard him screaming.



The police were called and an ambulance also arrived to treat the victim's facial lacerations.



Mr Borg said he wanted to warn others to ensure their homes were always safely secured. His advice to anyone in the same situation was to call for help and scream.



The lock on the front door was fixed on Sunday.

