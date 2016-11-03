Shooting sends ripples through the Booral community

THURSDAY morning's triple shooting won't just affect the Booral community, but the entire region says Fraser Coast councillor Darren Everard.

Police have confirmed that three people have died.

Two women, aged 50 and 68, and a man aged 79, are dead following an apparent murder-suicide attempt.

Two were transported to Hervey Bay Hospital after Booral shooting: A man is fighting for his life, after a shooting in the Hervey Bay suburb of Booral on November 3.

The Division 7 councillor said it won't just be the constituents in his division that will feel the heartache of the shootings.

"This will rock the whole Fraser Coast community," Cr Everard.

"Tragedies like this make everyone think about their situations.

"The Booral community is a pretty tight knit community, it's a shock and it's just very tragic."

A neighbour of the victims said the quiet street won't be the same after the shooting.

"(We're) just praying for them," she said.

"It's such a tragedy.

"It's just terrible."