‘Shorty’ Dubois guilty of McCulkin ‘rapes, murders'

Barbara McCulkin (right) and her daughters Vicky (left) and Leanne (centre) disappeared from their home on January 16, 1974.

A MAN accused of killing Barbara McCulkin and her young daughters is guilty.

A Brisbane Supreme Court jury a short time ago found 68-year-old Torbanlea resident Garry Reginald 'Shorty' Dubois guilty of one charge of deprivation of liberty, two of rape, two charges of murder and one charge of manslaughter.

Mrs McCulkin and her children Vicki, 13, and Leanne, 11, disappeared from their Highgate Hill home on January 16, 1974.

The family's bodies have never been found.



Garry Dubois as a young man.



Mr Dubois' co-accused Vincent O'Dempsey, 79, of Warwick, will face trial over the alleged murders in May next year.

The Crown alleged Mr Dubois and Mr O'Dempsey abducted the McCulkins, drove them to a bush location, possibly near Warwick, where Mr O'Dempsey allegedly separated the mother from her daughters and strangled her to death.

The men are then alleged to have raped the children before they were allegedly murdered and buried.



A photo of the McCulkin family home in Highgate Hill in Brisbane. Queensland Supreme Court

