Should CCTV cameras be installed in car parks?

NOT COOL: Craig Thomas has had his car scratched on three occasions while it was parked at a Maryborough shopping centre. He thinks adding CCTV cameras to car parks will be a great move forward to stop similar offenses and improve safety.

A MARYBOROUGH man is calling for the introduction of CCTV cameras in shopping mall car parks after some unknown person continues to scratch his vehicle.

Craig Thomas first had his Holden SS Sportswagon scratched by what appeared to be a rock early this year.

"The cost to repair that was $980, which I went through with," he said.

However, his car was then scratched again after he had the initial damage covered up.

Mr Thomas did not bother getting the second incident fixed in anticipation that it could happen again.

He was right, because his car was scratched on the side for the third time.

"Every time the car has been scratched was in daylight, with the car parked in a different part of the centre's car park," he said.

There was a common trait to the days of the offences: they were all on Thursdays, which falls in conjunction with the Maryborough markets day.

Mr Thomas said he was aware of others who have also had their cars damaged in a similar way.

Other targeted vehicles that he was aware of include a Red SUV and Black Ford GT.

Mr Thomas has contacted the management team of the Maryborough shopping centre where the incidents happened in hopes of catching the offenders.

However, this came to a dead end as the shopping mall did not have CCTV cameras installed looking into the parking areas.

Not having CCTV cameras in car parks is the norm for shopping centres in general, but Mr Thomas thinks this should be changed.

"In this day and age, CCTV cameras should be mandatory not just for situations like mine, but for safety," he said.

"All you need is one overlooking, and you can see what's going on."