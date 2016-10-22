30°
News

Should the council provide more Christmas decorations?

Annie Perets
| 22nd Oct 2016 5:00 AM
LIGHTS FANTASTIC: Why not more Christmas lights to join the houses that get decorated in Hervey Bay?
LIGHTS FANTASTIC: Why not more Christmas lights to join the houses that get decorated in Hervey Bay? Hannah Baker

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HERVEY Bay may have fairy lights all-year round but its festive decorations at Christmas time - or lack of - has come under public scrutiny.

Urangan resident Rob Braddock has started an online petition targeted at Fraser Coast Regional Council, asking for it to increase the region's festivity displays.

"I think that both of our cities need to bring back the Christmas spirit by council decorating our Esplanade, and main streets both in Hervey Bay and Maryborough like we used to a few years ago," he said.

The petition reached its goal of 200 signatures in less than nine hours.

Mayor Chris Loft said he would support a move to bring in more decorations.

"If people are really wanting this, then let's listen to the community," he said.

"This hasn't been brought to my attention before, but let's see what we can do.

"Maybe it's having decorations in new places, or maybe more in one specific location."

Other councillors also said that they would support in investing in Christmas decorations, when asked by the Fraser Coast Chronicle.

But with such an investment is the cost factor.

The council has already invested $13,000 for Christmas activities through the 2016/17 Festive Fraser Coast Grants Program, which includes funding for community events such as Carols in the Village at the Hervey Bay Historical Village and the Hervey Bay RSL Carols by Candlelight.

The council allocated more than $150,000 towards the installation of lighting last year and more installations happened this year.

There has also been an allocation of $25,000 to the upcoming Carols in Queens Park.

Councillor Paul Truscott said he would be 100% in support of an initiative that would enhance the Christmas experience of Fraser Coast residents.

However, he said the eight weeks up to Christmas now made it a difficult to achieve the objective.

"The online petition isn't the most reliable as it allows anyone in the world to sign it, and not necessarily just local residents," he said.

"To put up decorations, you need to hire the right people to do it, do risk assessments, get insurance and get the decorations - you'd be spending thousands upon thousand of dollars.

"It's not a waste, but needs to be budgeted.

"The nativity scene up at town hall, for example, costs thousands of dollars to have.

"It's about balance of trying to show community the Christmas spirit, but also keeping in line with budget."

Cr Truscott said this could be something to look into for Christmas next year.

George Seymour was another councillor who expressed support for a festivity initiative.

"You could put Christmas lights on the Urangan Pier," he said.

"I think it would be worth it financially.

"Community groups could want to get involved."

Events like the upcoming Christmas-themed Maryborough Street Party on December 15, are other ways Fraser Coast residents can celebrate.
 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fraser coast fraser coast regional counci

Should the council provide more Christmas decorations?

Should the council provide more Christmas decorations?

Hervey Bay may have fairy lights all-year round but its festive decorations at Christmas time – or lack of – has come under public scrutiny.

Torbanlea races go back to basics of 'great country day'

READY TO RACE: Eighteen-year-old Tayla Draper with stock horse Steady Neddy.

The races have been a staple of the town since the early 1970s.

Ability Awards make Fraser Coast 'an inclusive community'

Karen Burton and daughter Sez came runner-up for Young Community Spirit Award and Trish Freyer and Mark Elisala with the runner-up Sports & Recreation Award.

All the winners from the Fraser Coast All Abilities Awards.

Hidden gem of country racing

THE VOICE: Race caller Len Jansan from Maryborough sets up his speakers along the track. He has been calling the races for the past 35 years.

It will make for a great weekend of racing, Jansen said.

Local Partners

Library to air next classic film series at free event

FRASER Coast Libraries will screen An American In Paris as part of the next series of their classic film series.

VIDEO: Budding artists share why they love to create

ART FUN: Some of the St Helens State School who were involved in the Budding Arts Program, with instructor Josephine Frost.

St Helens State School students have been getting creative.

Something for young and old at annual antique fair

Hervey Bay Antiques and Collectables Fair, PCYC - Kaitlyn and Charlotte Smith enjoyed looking over the jewellery on the Magpies Collectables stall. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

The Fraser Coast Antique Fair is on again

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Veteran photographer's work on show at gallery

Fraser Coast Chronicle chief photographer Alistair Brightman's photographic exhibition at Hervey Bay Regional Art Gallery is on now. It's called 20twenty20 Vision - Views & News.

"In my free time I do a lot of landscape and nature photography."

Former Split Enz front man Tim Finn finds new niche

Former Split Enz front man Tim Finn finds new niche

Tim Finn finds place behind the curtain for Helpmann Award-winning production Ladies in Black.

Kerry Washington wants one more child

Kerry Washington recently gave birth to her second child

Kerry has only just become a new mum again

TRAVEL: Musicals light up Sydney

David Campbell performs in Dream Lover.

We take a trip through one of Sydney's finer scenes

Wine and dine your way around Brisbane this summer

Brisbane has the best places to wine and dine.

NINE of the best places to wine and dine.

In Flames are super 'proud' of new album

In Flames album to be released in November. Photo Contributed

In Flames to release new album in November

Selma Blair blames flight outburst on 'psychotic blackout'

Selma Blair

"I am someone who should never drink, and I rarely do"

Bob Dylan acknowledges Nobel Prize win

Bob Dylan has finally acknowledged his Nobel Prize win

Mortgagee in Possession

12 Chanak Close, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 Auction on Site

4 Bedrooms + Ensuite Separate lounge Extra rumpus room In-ground pool Quiet location 740m2 block (approx) Book and inspection today

THIS WONT LAST LONG

10 Pialba Downs Dr, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 1 $279,000

INSPECT ASAP Owner says SELL SELL SELL THIS 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM HOME IS A GREAT BUY. located in the family friendly suburb of Eli Waters and close to shopping...

PICK OF THE CROP

53 Bunya Court, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction In...

GENEROUS FAMILY LIVING 660m2 of family living space available here. 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and, a BIG kitchen, for the entertainer in the family. Looking for a...

MUST BE SOLD

16 Kingston Close, Wondunna 4655

House 4 2 2 $470,000

OWNER LOOKING FOR OFFERS TODAY THIS IS LIVING 1/2 ACRE IN TOWN This could be your chance to own a "big" 1/2 an acre + great side access on both sides. 4 generous...

Investment Opportunity!

78 Chancellor Drive, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $310,000

Come and inspect this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, open plan living home situated on a 620m2 level block in the medical hub suburb of Urraween. Conveniently located in a...

Contemporary Style for Modern Living

47 Taylor St, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Great location close to Beach, Shops and Schools 4 x Bedrooms 2 x Bathrooms , ensuite to Main Open plan Dining and living area Lovely rear entertaining area with...

An Opportunity for the First Home Buyer or Investor

5 Barilba Street, Scarness 4655

House 2 1 1 Auction in...

Situated in the sought after central, yet quiet location of Scarness. Solid construction Internal access from the garage into the house Spacious kitchen Solar...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 27 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $435,000

4 bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock-up garage Large walk-in robe to main bedroom 803m2 allotment Call now for an...

Beautiful Home

Lot 26 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

3 bedroom + study 2 bathroom, ensuite off main bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock up garage with internal access Large...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 11 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 $425,000

4 bedroom 2 bathrooms Open plan living Double lock-up garage 700m2 block

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

What our mayor thinks of the new draft SEQPlan

The plan to use the innovative technology as part of the new Maroochydore CBD was cemented on site today when Mayor Mark Jamieson and Envac Asia Region president Chun Yong Ha formally signed the contract for the $20 million underground waste collection system.

New plan accommodates Sunshine Coast Council's vision for growth.

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track

Heavyweight enters real estate market

Des Besanko principal and director of Raine and Horne Springfield.

Major rebranding which has seen two big name brands merge

SEQ is the 'greatest market': property guru John McGrath

SPEAKER: John McGrath of McGrath Estate Agents is today's guest speaker at the Better Business Breakfast.

SEQ is the "greatest" real estate market, says property guru.