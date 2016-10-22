Should the council provide more Christmas decorations?

HERVEY Bay may have fairy lights all-year round but its festive decorations at Christmas time - or lack of - has come under public scrutiny.



Urangan resident Rob Braddock has started an online petition targeted at Fraser Coast Regional Council, asking for it to increase the region's festivity displays.



"I think that both of our cities need to bring back the Christmas spirit by council decorating our Esplanade, and main streets both in Hervey Bay and Maryborough like we used to a few years ago," he said.



The petition reached its goal of 200 signatures in less than nine hours.



Mayor Chris Loft said he would support a move to bring in more decorations.



"If people are really wanting this, then let's listen to the community," he said.



"This hasn't been brought to my attention before, but let's see what we can do.



"Maybe it's having decorations in new places, or maybe more in one specific location."



Other councillors also said that they would support in investing in Christmas decorations, when asked by the Fraser Coast Chronicle.



But with such an investment is the cost factor.



The council has already invested $13,000 for Christmas activities through the 2016/17 Festive Fraser Coast Grants Program, which includes funding for community events such as Carols in the Village at the Hervey Bay Historical Village and the Hervey Bay RSL Carols by Candlelight.



The council allocated more than $150,000 towards the installation of lighting last year and more installations happened this year.



There has also been an allocation of $25,000 to the upcoming Carols in Queens Park.



Councillor Paul Truscott said he would be 100% in support of an initiative that would enhance the Christmas experience of Fraser Coast residents.



However, he said the eight weeks up to Christmas now made it a difficult to achieve the objective.



"The online petition isn't the most reliable as it allows anyone in the world to sign it, and not necessarily just local residents," he said.



"To put up decorations, you need to hire the right people to do it, do risk assessments, get insurance and get the decorations - you'd be spending thousands upon thousand of dollars.



"It's not a waste, but needs to be budgeted.



"The nativity scene up at town hall, for example, costs thousands of dollars to have.



"It's about balance of trying to show community the Christmas spirit, but also keeping in line with budget."



Cr Truscott said this could be something to look into for Christmas next year.



George Seymour was another councillor who expressed support for a festivity initiative.



"You could put Christmas lights on the Urangan Pier," he said.



"I think it would be worth it financially.



"Community groups could want to get involved."



Events like the upcoming Christmas-themed Maryborough Street Party on December 15, are other ways Fraser Coast residents can celebrate.

