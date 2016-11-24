Should plastic bags be phased out on the Fraser Coast?

Could the plastic bag be phased out at some point?

SHOULD plastic bags be phased out?

That's the question both Fraser Coast Regional Councillor David Lewis and Nanango MP Deb Frecklington have considered, with the latest portfolio meeting having that specific issue on the agenda.

Ms Frecklington has considered phasing out plastic bags across Queensland in the future, including in the South Burnett region.

"By phasing out single-use plastic bags from our local supermarkets, we are making an important investment in our future,” she said.

Cr Lewis, who holds the portfolio for culture, arts and environment, said while it was beyond council's power to enforce any legislation involving plastic bag use, the issue had been discussed with the director and executive manager of council.

"We can look at what other councils are doing and look at other education programs, and what options are available to encourage people to stop using plastic bags. But it's beyond our power; we can't enforce it,” he said.

"If we had the power, then we would certainly look at it. But we'd want consultation before we implement it,, with supermarkets and business owners.”

But Cr Lewis said he'd otherwise encourage people to reduce their use of plastic bags, calling them an environmental problem.

"They have their uses, but they are a problem for the environment, in particular the marine environment,” he said.

"It's not good for turtles or marine life.

"To the extent that we can reduce usage it would be a good thing.”

The Fraser Coast Regional Council's recycling program forbids the use of plastics bags in their recycling program.

TOP TIPS TO REDUCE PLASTIC BAG USE: