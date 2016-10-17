29°
Shout out to Chronicle photographer Alistair Brightman

17th Oct 2016 12:00 PM
Fraser Coast Chronicle's chief photographer Alistair Brightman, is holding a photographic exhibition titled 20twenty20 Vision - Views & News.
Fraser Coast Chronicle's chief photographer Alistair Brightman, is holding a photographic exhibition titled 20twenty20 Vision - Views & News.

I KNOW October is a big month for our chief Fraser Coast Chronicle photographer because earlier this month he reached another significant milestone - happy birthday Alistair.

For those of you who have never met this man who travels and walks numerous areas and metres of the Fraser Coast with his heavy camera bag slung over his shoulder, containing various lenses, necessary in his line of work.

I would like to tell you of my opinion of Alistair Brightman.

He is a really genuine, nice man, patient and courteous as he does his job and often fulfils extra requests from his subjects and never complains.

What this man as a photographer must have seen in his 20 years on the job... the good, the bad, and the ugly would probably cover it all.

From covering events that are making the current news, numerous sporting events, schools, countless functions, weddings and many baby photos.

Then there are the horrific traffic accidents he would have been called to at a moment's notice, and along with police and ambulance, witnessed the carnage that results from such tragedies.

Not to mention the homicides and domestic violence cases he would have attended and covered over those 20 years, which is all part of his job as a media photographer.

We see those photos in the paper each day and are often shocked and appalled by what a photo portrays, but Alistair sees it first hand and I am sure some of those images are hard to shake from his memory.

Another but important aspect of Alistair's work is the correct recording of the names and spelling of the subjects in his photos, not an easy task as everyone disperses after he takes a photo.

On behalf of us, the readers, I would like to congratulate Alistair on his 20twenty20 vision - News and Views exhibition at the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery, Pialba.

Continue doing what you do best Alistair.

BEV CORNWELL,

Point Vernon

Fraser Coast Chronicle
