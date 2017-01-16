Sims dreams of the Big Bash and an international career

BIG DREAMS: Kartika Sims dreams of replication fellow Hervey Bay product Beth Mooney and representing Brisbane, Queensland and Australia in cricket.

KARTIKA Sims is one of the region's true Fraser Coast athletes.

A Urangan State High School student, Kartika plays cricket for Maryborough and has represented Wide Bay in at least four sports.

A success story in several sports, her stint as a member of Queensland's team for the School Sport Australia 12 & Under Cricket Championships will rank as her highest achievement.

The Canberra competition was the first time she represented her state.

"It was a great experience playing against the girls instead of the boys because I always play against the boys,” Kartika said. "It was great making new friends.”

Queensland went through their first four games undefeated, which left their fifth and last game against the similarly undefeated Victoria as a winner-take-all match.

"We were starting off good then started to doubt ourselves a bit,” she said.

"Captains, coaches, parents - parents from other teams said we were good bowlers and that helped. The final was really difficult.”

Queensland restricted Victoria to 86 and reached the target in 20.4 overs for the loss of just two wickets.

Pandemonium ensued.

"We were jumping around excited - there's no words to describe it, it was great,” Kartika said.

Kartika, who fielded at cover, had only limited opportunities to bat.

She hit 22 runs from three innings, one of which was unbeatean, but mostly contributed through her high-energy fielding.

Most cricketers dream of winning a local or regional title just once in their career; Kartika has a national title to her name as a 12-year-old.

She's played the sport for "two to three years”, and learned from watching and playing against boys her same age.

She currently plays for Maryborough's under-14s but said she may step up to the U15s in the near-future.

It is all part of her plan to achieve several goals.

This year she wants to score her first hundred, but she also dreams of replicating hero and fellow Hervey Bay product Beth Mooney by playing at the highest possible level.

Mooney made her Queensland Fire debut as a 16-year-old in the 2009-10 season and since gone on to become a mainstay in Queensland's Women's National Cricket League and Brisbane Heat's Women's Big Bash League teams.

A batter-keeper, Mooney has so far played six One Day Internationals and 10 Twenty20 Internationals.

Mooney is in the top three run-scorers for this WBBL season, and has four half-centuries to her name.

"(Cricket) is what I want to do when I'm older and try to make the Australian team or the Big Bash,” she said.

"I've watched a lot of the WBBL, it's been really good.

"Beth Mooney inspires me to be like her, and try to make the Big Bash.

"Anything's possible.”