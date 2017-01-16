34°
BREAKING: M'boro man, 61, killed in crash at Dundathu

Blake Antrobus
and Carlie Walker | 16th Jan 2017 9:12 PM Updated: 10:48 PM
Emergency services are on scene at Dundathu.
Emergency services are on scene at Dundathu. Contributed

UPDATE, 10.50PM: A 61-year-old Maryborough man was killed in single-vehicle crash at Dundathu on Monday night.

Police have confirmed he was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The Toyota Camry he was driving collided with a tree about 7.30pm on Churchill Mine Rd and he died at the scene.

UPDATE, 9.55PM: A man has been killed in a single-vehicle crash at Dundathu on Monday night.

The crash happened about 7.30pm on Churchill Mine Rd.

 

A spokesman from Queensland Police Media said the man was killed when his vehicle collided with a tree.

Police could not provide the man's age or details of where he was from.

EARLIER: Emergency services are currently on the scene of a single-vehicle crash at Dundathu.

Initial reports claim one person was seriously injured after the vehicle crashed into a tree earlier this evening.

More to come.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  crash dundathu emergency fcemergency fcpolice fraser coast hervey bay maryborough qas

“The individual with ski goggles rips out my BlackBerry phone.”

