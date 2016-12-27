Sister fundraising for family who lost everything

THE sister of a Maryborough man whose family lost their home and all their belongings in a fire on Christmas Eve has started a Go Fund Me page to help the family get back on its feet.



Milly McConnell said her brother and his four children had been left in a world of pain after their house was gutted by flames.



So far $1265 of has been raised towards a target of $5000.



The charred remains of the house in Cheapside St hints at the heartache the family is facing.



A stray piece of tinsel lies in the front yard of the home, but for the family, the festive season started in the worst possible way.



The fire started about 10pm on Saturday, bringing police, fire and ambulance crews to the scene.



Fortunately there was no one at home at the time.



Milly said in addition to their home, her brother's family had lost all their clothes and belongings.



She said that even a donation of a $1 world go toward getting the family the items they needed.



Milly said her brother was a person who did not like attention and did not like taking things off other people. But she said he was quick to help anyone who needed it.



"He will help anyone in a heartbeat," she said



Her first priority will be clothing for the family.



Investigations into the cause of the fire are still ongoing.

