28°
Property

Six Fraser Coast properties that won't cost you a fortune

Amy Formosa
| 20th Sep 2016 11:39 AM Updated: 12:08 PM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IF you're on the market for a house and don't want to break the budget, here are six houses on the Fraser Coast that may be worth a look. 

We've picked three properties under the $200,000 mark and if you've got an extra $50-$100,000 to spend you're also in luck. 

 

1. $150,000 resort style living, 301 Mantra Resort

Ever wanted to make resort style living a reality? Here is your chance with this affordable apartment or investment in the Bay on the third floor of the Mantra Resort.

A unit on the third floor of the Mantra Resort is on the market for $150,000
A unit on the third floor of the Mantra Resort is on the market for $150,000 Ray White

 

2. $185,000 (sale by negotiation) 32 Willow Court, Eli Waters

If you're after leisure living for the over 50s, this beauty will suit you perfectly. 

This home is for sale in Eli Waters - 32 Willow Court. The property is listed at $185,000.
This home is for sale in Eli Waters - 32 Willow Court. The property is listed at $185,000. Real Estate Your Way

3. $130,000 bargain at 11/383 Esplanade

If you're wanting a permanent home or holiday rental this unit could be your next buy. But get in quick, it must be sold in four weeks according to the agent. 

Unit 11/383 Esplanade is on the market for $130,000
Unit 11/383 Esplanade is on the market for $130,000 Remax

COAST REAL ESTATE NEWS

BARGAIN: Six great Coast homes you can buy for under $200k

Real estate gems: Most extravagant houses for sale on Coast

ISLAND FOR SALE: Cheap Fraser Coast island drops price again

 

4. $309,000 5 Joselyn Drive, Point Vernon

This four bedroom home is perfect for a family on the Fraser Coast. There is a double bay shed for the blokes. 

5 Jocelyn Dr in Point Vernon is on the market for $309,000.
5 Jocelyn Dr in Point Vernon is on the market for $309,000. Elders

5. $279,000 31 Martin St, Point Vernon

Just a short stroll to the Esplanade, this Point Vernon home property is on a 607m2 block. 

This home on Martin St is listed at $279,000.
This home on Martin St is listed at $279,000. Elders

6. $285,000 3 Poinciana Crescent, Kawungan

This fully fenced Kawungan house is ready for a little TLC. It is on a good sized quarter acre block. 

3 Poinciana Crescent is for sale listed at $285,000.
3 Poinciana Crescent is for sale listed at $285,000. One Agency

For more details or to check out other properties head to 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  for sale, fraser coast, hervey bay, property, units

Just In

Fraser Coast backs Chad's stance against ice epidemic

Fraser Coast backs Chad's stance against ice epidemic

THE Fraser Coast community has backed Chad Delandre's desperate attempt to save his mate's life in a protest out the front of an alleged ice dealers house.

Things to do these school holidays on the Fraser Coast

5 yr old Izaiah Wilson from Geelong having cool fun at WetSide Water Park. He's up here visiting his grandma Lorraine Tarlington who lives in Maryborough.

Wetside Water Park opens on the first day of the holidays

Hervey Bay business expands to Esplanade

Holistic Healing Haven owner Liliana Bayeh at their new premises on the Esplanade.

The building was bought at auction

Cyclist taken to hospital after being hit by truck

QFRA attended Nambour General Hospital after reports of contamination.A fire truck at Nambour Hospital and ramping of Queensland Ambulance vehicles.Photo Jason Dougherty / Sunshine Coast Daily

The exact cause of the crash is unknown at this stage.

Local Partners

Thumbs up for awesome customer service on the Fraser Coast

Janet Revill from Maryborough gives a big thumbs up to Mr Woofer Wash in Hervey Bay for being “caring and efficient.”

We asked, you answered: 40 things you want on Fraser Coast

Cars on show at the 2015 Rock'n Maryborough Vintage Festival. Photo: Amy Cook / Fraser Coast Chronicle

What you would like to see on the Fraser Coast

Hundreds of scouts flock to Maryborough for 2016 Cuboree

Cuboree 2016 - (L) Jacob Atkins from Marsden with Shawn Ross and Mitchell Kaeser from Baddow Scout Group.

The Cuboree is held for six days every two years.

Latest deals and offers

Maisie Williams' future fears

Maisie Williams' future fears

MAISIE Williams is "nervous" about the future without having the "safety blanket" of 'Game of Thrones', which is due to end in 2018.

Penguins, facebook and Lamb of God

Lamb of God will tour Australia with Slipknot in October. Photo Contributed

We talk to Lamb of God singer Randy Blythe

Ne Obliviscaris to do home tour

NE OBLIVISCARIS announce The World Their Canvas - Australian Tour 2016 with special guests The Ocean (Germany) & Jack The Stripper.Photo Contributed

NE OBLIVISCARIS announce The World Their Canvas - Australian Tour

Rami Malek cried over Jimmy Kimmel at Emmys

Surprise win for Rami ended in tears at Emmys

TV star has purse stolen while she collected Emmy

The 42-year-old actor had joined castmates in accepting the accolade

Will Georgia find her Mr Love?

Georgia Love stars in season two of The Bachelorette.

Australia’s new Bachelorette is ready for her happily ever after.

Katie Price angered by Instagram storm

Katie Price is angry her children's Instagram accounts were removed

THIS WONT LAST LONG

10 Pialba Downs Dr, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction In...

INSPECT ASAP Owner says SELL SELL SELL THIS 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM HOME IS A GREAT BUY. located in the family friendly suburb of Eli Waters and close to shopping...

Mortgagee in Possession

10 Mark Avenue, Toogoom 4655

House 3 1 1 $240,000

3 bedrooms Large living area Side access to shed 546m2 block Book an inspection today

Vendor wants a Contract

9 San Marco Court, Urangan 4655

House 3 1 1 $285,000

3 bedrooms + study Extra living area Fresh throughout Walk to beach 603m2 block This is worth an inspection

An Opportunity for the First Home Buyer or Investor

5 Barilba Street, Scarness 4655

House 2 1 1 Auction

Situated in the sought after central, yet quiet location of Scarness. Solid construction Internal access from the garage into the house Spacious kitchen Solar...

Mortgagee in Possession

12 Chanak Close, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 Auction on Site

4 Bedrooms + Ensuite Separate lounge Extra rumpus room In-ground pool Quiet location 740m2 block (approx) Book and inspection today

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

AMAZING OPPORTUNITY

24 Bunya Court, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction In...

BARGAIN BUYERS WELCOME Are you looking for a 4 bedroom home with 2 bathrooms great side access council approved 6 x 6 double lock up garage with plans available?...

Look No Further

11 Pharlap Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction on Site

3 Bedrooms + office Ensuite off main Open plan living Side access 677m2 block (approx) Great location Book an inspection today

GLAMEROUS COASTAL RESORT LIVING

13/386 Esplanade, Torquay 4655

Unit 2 2 Auction In...

2 BEDROOM UNIT BUILT INS, OWN LAUNDRY, BIG BALCONY OFF THE LOUNGE ROOM. AIR CONDITIONED, BEACH ACROSS THE ROAD. RESORT LIVING AT ITS BEST, WITH, TENIS...

When Location Matters

47 Bayswater Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 Auction in...

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

Six Fraser Coast properties that won't cost you a fortune

This home is for sale in Eli Waters - 32 Willow Court. The property is listed at $185,000.

Affordable homes on the Fraser Coast.

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

Whitsundays resort could be bought for $15m

Peppers Airlie Beach.

Whitsundays hotel sale expected to fetch at least $15m

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft backs 20 storey development

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has thrown his support behind a potential 209 storey building development.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has backed a 20 storey development.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.