Six Fraser Coast properties that won't cost you a fortune

IF you're on the market for a house and don't want to break the budget, here are six houses on the Fraser Coast that may be worth a look.

We've picked three properties under the $200,000 mark and if you've got an extra $50-$100,000 to spend you're also in luck.

1. $150,000 resort style living, 301 Mantra Resort

Ever wanted to make resort style living a reality? Here is your chance with this affordable apartment or investment in the Bay on the third floor of the Mantra Resort.

A unit on the third floor of the Mantra Resort is on the market for $150,000 Ray White

2. $185,000 (sale by negotiation) 32 Willow Court, Eli Waters

If you're after leisure living for the over 50s, this beauty will suit you perfectly.

This home is for sale in Eli Waters - 32 Willow Court. The property is listed at $185,000. Real Estate Your Way

3. $130,000 bargain at 11/383 Esplanade

If you're wanting a permanent home or holiday rental this unit could be your next buy. But get in quick, it must be sold in four weeks according to the agent.

Unit 11/383 Esplanade is on the market for $130,000 Remax

4. $309,000 5 Joselyn Drive, Point Vernon

This four bedroom home is perfect for a family on the Fraser Coast. There is a double bay shed for the blokes.

5 Jocelyn Dr in Point Vernon is on the market for $309,000. Elders

5. $279,000 31 Martin St, Point Vernon

Just a short stroll to the Esplanade, this Point Vernon home property is on a 607m2 block.

This home on Martin St is listed at $279,000. Elders

6. $285,000 3 Poinciana Crescent, Kawungan

This fully fenced Kawungan house is ready for a little TLC. It is on a good sized quarter acre block.

3 Poinciana Crescent is for sale listed at $285,000. One Agency

