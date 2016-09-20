Six Fraser Coast properties that won't cost you a fortune

IF you're on the market for a house and don't want to break the budget, here are six houses on the Fraser Coast that may be worth a look.
We've picked three properties under the $200,000 mark and if you've got an extra $50-$100,000 to spend you're also in luck.
1. $150,000 resort style living, 301 Mantra Resort
Ever wanted to make resort style living a reality? Here is your chance with this affordable apartment or investment in the Bay on the third floor of the Mantra Resort.
2. $185,000 (sale by negotiation) 32 Willow Court, Eli Waters
If you're after leisure living for the over 50s, this beauty will suit you perfectly.
3. $130,000 bargain at 11/383 Esplanade
If you're wanting a permanent home or holiday rental this unit could be your next buy. But get in quick, it must be sold in four weeks according to the agent.
4. $309,000 5 Joselyn Drive, Point Vernon
This four bedroom home is perfect for a family on the Fraser Coast. There is a double bay shed for the blokes.
5. $279,000 31 Martin St, Point Vernon
Just a short stroll to the Esplanade, this Point Vernon home property is on a 607m2 block.
6. $285,000 3 Poinciana Crescent, Kawungan
This fully fenced Kawungan house is ready for a little TLC. It is on a good sized quarter acre block.
For more details or to check out other properties head to