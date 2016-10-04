Six jobs available now on the Fraser Coast

A DECENT number of position are currently up for grabs on the Fraser Coast.
According to Seek, there are most jobs in the health and medical field in the region at the moment, followed by the tourism and hospitality industry.
Here are some of the jobs available ride now.
AniMALL Ride Operator
This mall attraction in Stockland Hervey Bay is looking for operating staff, for an urgent start. Apply here
Role for the writer
Have a flair for writing? Come and work with us! The Hervey Bay Independent is now hiring. Check out the ad
Dream tourism job
Australian Adventure Park in Burrum River (previously known as Flame Lily Adventures) is looking for an adventure training leader. Read all about it here
A number of health jobs
A busy medical centre is looking for a registered nurse, a practice manager and a medical receptionist. Have a look at how to apply here
Perfect for green thumbs
Want to work outdoors, and have experience in horticulture or parks maintenance? Fraser Coast Regional Council seeks a member for their parks department. Read more here
Fashion position
Taking Shape is looking for a sales stylist. If you're stylish and confident, don't miss out on the opportunity. Apply here