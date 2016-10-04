Six jobs available now on the Fraser Coast

A DECENT number of position are currently up for grabs on the Fraser Coast.

According to Seek, there are most jobs in the health and medical field in the region at the moment, followed by the tourism and hospitality industry.

Here are some of the jobs available ride now.

AniMALL Ride Operator

This mall attraction in Stockland Hervey Bay is looking for operating staff, for an urgent start. Apply here

AniMALL ride at Stockland Hervey Bay. Gumtree

Role for the writer

Have a flair for writing? Come and work with us! The Hervey Bay Independent is now hiring. Check out the ad

Dream tourism job

Australian Adventure Park in Burrum River (previously known as Flame Lily Adventures) is looking for an adventure training leader. Read all about it here

Canoes at Australia Adventure Park - Imagine this as your view at work every day. It will be the reality for the successful applicant of the Adventure Training Leader job. Annie Perets

A number of health jobs

A busy medical centre is looking for a registered nurse, a practice manager and a medical receptionist. Have a look at how to apply here

Perfect for green thumbs

Want to work outdoors, and have experience in horticulture or parks maintenance? Fraser Coast Regional Council seeks a member for their parks department. Read more here

Keep Fraser Coast's parks beautiful by joining the park team. Contributed

Fashion position

Taking Shape is looking for a sales stylist. If you're stylish and confident, don't miss out on the opportunity. Apply here