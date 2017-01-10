Six jobs up for grabs on the Fraser Coast right now

1. Cultural Liaison Officer
Maryborough Correctional Centre, Custodial Operations, Queensland Corrective Services, Maryborough, is looking for a Cultural Liaison Officer. Key Responsibilities include providing significant contribution the case management of indigenous prisoners within the correctional system.
2. Travel Sales Consultants - Flight Centre - Hervey Bay & Maryborough
Flight Centre is on the lookout for customer service and sales extraordinaires for full time positions.
3. Medical imaging receptionist
There is a temporary contract available in Hervey Bay. The company is seeking a mature minded medical receptionist for the practice.
4. Hospitality Officer
Blue Care is after a hospitality officer to join their team at Hervey Bay Masters Lodge Aged Care Facility.
5. Registered Nurse - Maryborough
As an RN with RSL Care, your focus will be to promote and deliver a holistic approach to care involving assessment, prevention, early detection, referral and health promotion, focusing on the needs and rights of the client, who has direct choice and control over their nursing needs.
6. Sales and Reservation Agent
This customer service and sales focused role is responsible for taking reservations for Kingfisher Bay Resort, Fraser Explorer Tours and Fraser Island Barges.