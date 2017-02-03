Six jobs up for grabs on the Fraser Coast right now

Check out a list of job opportunities available on the Fraser Coast right now.

NEED a job?

1. CASE MANAGER

UnitingCare Community is currently seeking a dedicated case manager experienced in working with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander youth and their families.

For more information and to apply click here

2. EXPERIENCED COOK

Hervey Bay Hotel requires an experienced cook to join the team in 2017. If you have experience in a busy kitchen this could be the opportunity for you.

Send your resume to dutymanager@herbay.com.au

3. MEDICAL IMAGING RECEPTIONIST

There is a temp contract for a medical imaging receptionist in Hervey Bay. The company is seeking a mature minded person to fill the role in Hervey Bay.

4. RETAIL PET SHOP ASSISTANT

Petforce has a opportunity for a passionate retail pet shop assistant in Hervey Bay.

TO APPLY CLICK HERE

5. Employment Consultant with a Difference

CoAct is looking for an intensive case manager to join the team.

For more information and to apply click here

6. COMPLIANCE OFFICER

Do you have experience in compliance or similar? Fraser Coast Regional Council is looking for the right person to join the team.

For more information on the role and qualifications required click here