A small candle almost burns down Bay woman's home

Samantha Stringer with a wax melt and the remains of an oil burner that caught fire, severely injuring her fingers.

A MASSAGE therapist is out of work after a small candle caused severe injuries to her hands and almost burned down her entire house.

Candles are meant to be a beautiful and decorative feature, but for Samantha Stringer, they proved to be almost tragic.

After purchasing a wax melt from a Hervey Bay shop, she put it onto an oil burner and lit a candle underneath it.

What came next was a shock.

The wax melt spilled over the top of the oil burner, agitating the flame underneath.

"It was next to a picture, so I panicked and used my hands to get it of the way," she said.

"The wax spilled all over the floor and my hands."

Ms Stringer suffered severe burns to multiple parts of both hands, and sought help from a hospital afterwards.

Though that outcome was not ideal, it could have been worse.

"I was actually going to go out and get a pizza; if I did that, I'm sure my house would not have been there by the time I got back," she said.

"Grabbing the flame with my hands was a dumb thing to do, but if I went and got something to put it out with, it could have been too late."

As a massage therapist, Ms Stringer said she uses these sorts of candles all the time.

She believes the cause of this incident was either the wax melt being the wrong size for the oil burner, or the oil burner simply getting too hot.

"It's scary how dangerous these beautiful candles can really be," she said.

"As candles are something so many people use.

"To other people using them, definitely be careful to not leave them on their own."