Smiley face graffiti painted on car in vandalism attack

A CAR was left with a smiley face in spray paint during a vandalism attack on Tuesday night.

It was one of two vehicles vandalised in Hervey Bay around 6pm.

A smiley face and two eyes were spray pained on a white Toyota Corolla in Ladbroke Cr in Urangan between 5.45pm and 6pm.

The graffiti was painted on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Another car on Sonder St in Urangan had it's entire rear number plate covered in spray paint.

Police said the victim noticed the vandalism at 7.15pm on Tuesday.

Anyone with information that may help police find those responsible for either attack is being urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.