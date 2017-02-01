Smokers to be banned from Coast national park visitor areas

SMOKERS will need to stand 10 metres away from most visitor facilities in Fraser Coast national parks from Wednesday.

The new restrictions will apply to picnic tables and barbecues, toilet blocks, jetties and information shelters, as well as occupied camp sites.

The national park smoking restrictions are part of Queensland Health's recent changes to the Tobacco and Other Smoking Products Act 1998, to make more public places smoke-free.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young welcomed the start of the national park smoking restrictions.

"Smoking is the single largest preventable cause of death and disease in Australia," Dr Young said.

"Even passive smoking can adversely affect your health."

The national park restrictions are said by the State Government to also help cut down on litter and reduce the risk of wildfires.