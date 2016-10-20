Smoking at shopping centre needs to stop: readers

The Fraser Coast community is outraged about the smoking problem outside Station Square and want action to be taken now.

THE Fraser Coast community is outraged about the smoking problem outside Station Square and want action to be taken now.

It comes after a Maryborough mum voiced her concerns her daughter who suffers from asthma had an attack from smokers while walking through the entrance of Station Square Shopping Centre.

We asked on Facebook if smoking outside shopping centres is an issue and the majority of those who responded were shocked by the problem in Maryborough.

A smoker herself, Jenny Sparkles Kerr said the first thing she noticed at the entrance of Station Square was smokers.

"I thought it was disgusting and why can't they simply move elsewhere," she said.

Tina Pont said while she has nothing against those that choose to smoke, she hates the fact that people are still smoking near shopping centres.

"I choose not to smoke so I should have to choice of a smoke free entrance for entering the shops too," she said.





Chronicle reader Michelle Foster believes smokers need to think of others including children when they go to light their cigarette.

Brenda Bull- Walter questioned why she has to smell the 'disgusting habit.'

"I chose to lead a healthier life style and shouldn't have hold my breath just to walk into a shopping centre," she said.

It was suggested by readers that management need to move ashtrays to a different designated area more than five metres away from any entrance.

Susie Huerta expressed her thoughts about smoking.

"Smoking in general is horrible. I stopped at the lights the other day and my car filled with cigarette smoke from a couple in car next to us. I had an asthmatic daughter in the back and had to wait to drive off to blow it back out." she said.



Kylie Salmon hates walking into a wave of smoke when she walks in to a building.

"It takes my breath away. That said, I have no issue with with them moving down a little so the smoke doesn't fill up around the doorway," she said.



Rex Murray says Stockland Hervey Bay has tightened the smoking laws on top of the state government law to ban smoking within ten metres of an entrance.

Tasha Nocen is an asthmatic.

"It is horrible walking through the cloud of smoke to get inside. I feel horrible for my neighbour who has major lung problems as it really affects him too," she said.



Lance Muir believes some people just have no respect for others.

He smokes near his car before going into Station Square.

"I see people with kids in prams smoking and think poor little kids no common courtesy these days," he said.





