SNAGGED: Man caught smuggling $100 worth of meat

A MAN has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $100 worth of meat from Coles at Stockland in Urraween, leaving him with a hefty fine to chew on.

Security cameras captured the moment Rodney Noel Thompson smuggled $117.55 worth of meat out of the grocery store on August 16.

The steaks were high but Thompson managed to smuggle his juicy contraband out of the store and made it to his car.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Sonia Edwards told the court he hit a snag when police had a bone to pick with him while conducting a vehicle check. The man later served them up a "full admission".

"He couldn't exactly recall what products he had stolen," Snr Const Edwards said.

Hungry to have his say Thompson wanted to chew the fat in court. He appeared and represented himself. Thompson said times had been tough for him (perhaps tougher than the stolen steak).

"It was the weekend and I was a bit short on money and food," Thompson fed them.

Magistrate Graeme Tatnell said he was the first to accept that these were not easy times, but that was no excuse for the man's actions.

"[Stealing] is just making it more tough for yourself," Mr Tatnell said.

"With all of the security and cameras these days, you're going to get caught."

The Magistrate did not mince his words when he said it was a shame the man was appearing before court for stealing the meat, as he had no previous history.

"Make sure you don't find yourself before the court again," he said.

Thompson was fined $300 and ordered to pay restitution of $117.55 for the stolen goods.