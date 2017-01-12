Snake warning for summer on Fraser Coast

In the event of a snakebite stay calm and call 000.

A FRASER Coast snake expert is reminding locals to be vigilant after an increase in sightings around the region since summer began.

Fraser Coast Wildlife Solutions snake catcher Drew Hall said that there were always increases in sightings and removals every year during the warmer months.

"People should keep their properties tidy, don't leave rubbish laying around, and keep the grass short," he said.

"The best thing people can do if they find a snake is to stay calm, and call a licensed snake catcher to relocate it."

