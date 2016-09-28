SNAKES SEASON: They're on the move on the Fraser Coast

SNAKES are already making their move this spring according to Fraser Coast snake handler Roy McGrath.

The well-known snake handler said while every year is a bad year when someone gets bitten, there had already been three snake bites of late including one at Craignish and two in Bundaberg.

A two-year-old boy is still at a Brisbane hospital recovering from one of the most recent snake bites in Bundaberg on Sunday.

Mr McGrath said a woman was bitten by a snake at Craignish last week while walking to her letter box to collect the mail.

"I am unsure of what type of snake, she lived in the country," Mr McGrath said.

With the snakes hunting and breeding season now in full swing, Mr McGrath said it was important the community were careful about where they walked.

"Watch where you're walking, if you can't see the ground don't venture into that area," Mr McGrath said.

He advised residents to call a professional if caught out.

Another piece of handy advice for the community was to know what will attract snakes.

"If there are mice or rats around or if you have an untidy yard snakes (are more likely) to be around," he said.

"Eastern browns love rats and mice."

He warned residents to be careful of snakes this time of the year.

"Species move around looking for a mate to breed until about the end of November early December."

Mr McGrath said very few people die from snake bites in Australia.

He urged the community to get up to date with first aid and try to remain calm in the event of a snake bite.

"Don't panic (if you get bitten by a snake, ff you the right thing you'll be ok," he said.

DID YOU KNOW?

We have 140 species of land snake, and about 32 sea snake species recorded in waters off Australia

About 100 Australian snakes are venomous including Taipans and Brown snakes

Most snake bites occur when people try to kill or capture snakes

For more information on snake bites and first aid click here.