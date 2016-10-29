Snake makes a meal out of kangaroo joey

DONE LIKE A DINNER: The joey was no match for a python at Deepwater this week.

A PYTHON won't need a feed for a while after eating a kangaroo joey north of Bundy this week.

Deepwater woman Sherril-lea Wallace said she knew something was amiss when her dog started going off and her horses were staring in the direction of the commotion about 10am on Wednesday.

"Hubby and I went to investigate and found a mother roo giving her distress call and calling for her baby," she said.

Disturbed by the couple, the mother roo fled, which is when they saw the snake wrapped around the joey, already dead.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Sherril-lea said the reptile, which she said was almost 2m long, then spent about half an hour straightening the joey to make it easier to eat.

"It was fascinating to watch how it would coil behind it's head to use that force to push itself up the joey instead of trying to pull it in," she said.

"I didn't stay for the whole spectacle."

Ms Wallace said she thought the roos had been asleep in the sun when the sneaky snake struck.

It's far from the first python the Wallaces have encountered, including one monster about 4m long.