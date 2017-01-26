What's open across the Fraser Coast on Australia Day

IF you're in need of a good coffee or grab a bite to eat on Australia Day or get to the grocery store there are still some businesses open on the Fraser Coast.

GROCERY STORES:

Woolworths (Urangan, Eli Waters, Pialba): OPEN until 5.30pm

Coles (all stores): OPEN until 5.30pm

CAFES

Mary Ryan's Books, Music & Coffee: CLOSED

Coffee Central on 7th Hervey Bay: CLOSED

Zarraffa's Coffee: OPEN until 4pm

Feel like a good coffee on Australia Day? There are cafes open across the region. john mccutcheon

McDonalds: OPEN

Salt Cafe Urangan: OPEN until 2pm

Goodies on the Beach: OPEN until 3.30pm

ESPLANADE

The Front Room (new business near Maddigans): OPEN (from 7am)

Aquavue: OPEN until 5pm (kitchen closes at 2.30pm)

Bean Beat: Water Park OPEN (6am-12noon), Scarness CLOSED

Enzo's on the Beach: OPEN until 5pm (kitchen closes at 2.30pm)