Some of the great things about the year 2016

AS WE have drawn closer to the end of 2016 we have seen more people write the year off as the worst.

To be fair, we have lost a lot of influential people in music, Hollywood and other areas who have had a profound impact on our lives and popular culture- we will miss them and their contributions. Some are writing off 2016 due to the rise of president-elect Donald Trump, a man voted in by the American people. As much as you may disagree with the result - the people have spoken.

But let's not forget the amazing and downright incredible things that have happened this year.

Child mortality is down across the globe. Global malaria is down 60%. Wild tiger numbers are up for the first time in 100 years and there has been a jump in the survival rate in pancreatic cancer sufferers.

These things are just a tiny part as to why 2016 was an amazing year. Let's focus on what we gained as a community and as a society this year and push on to make 2017 better.