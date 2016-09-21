Fraser Coast's drug daze: Hitting headlines for wrong reason

CHAD Delandre made headlines this week in his desperate attempt to save his mates life when he protested outside an alleged ice dealer's house.

On Monday afternoon Chad Delandre used a megaphone to publicly accuse a resident of selling his friend ice, drawing a crowd from surrounding streets.

Here are some of the major drug stories that have made headlines across the region over the years.

1. The biggest seizure 'in living memory': police

THE alleged discovery of 2500 marijuana plants at an Anderleigh property has been described as the Wide Bay region's "biggest seizure of individual cannabis plants in living memory", but it's not the only major drug bust.

2. BAIL DENIED FOR MEN CHARGED AFTER DRUG RAIDS

Police have taken more than 100,000 hits of ice off Fraser Coast streets after a lengthy investigation into an alleged Fraser Coast drug ring with suspected bikie links.

The court heard that 2kg of methyl amphetamine, also known as ice, was seized at a Susan River property.

3. 5000 ECSTASY PILLS DISCOVERED IN DRIVER'S CAR

Police have revealed a white substance was found along with the 5000 ecstasy pills after a driver was intercepted on the Bruce Highyway in Torbanlea.

Acting Senior Sergeant Chris Farlow said the value of the ecstasy tablets could be worth up to $30 a pill.

Acting Senior Sergeant Chris Farlow inspects the ecstasy pills found in a speeding driver's car. Eliza Wheeler

4. ICE ARRESTS RISE 270% ON FRASER COAST IN FIVE YEARS

THE Fraser Coast is taking up dangerous drug ice at an alarming rate with the number of people caught with the substance tripling in just five years.

Just 39 people were charged on the Fraser Coast for possessing ice in 2011, according to figures obtained exclusively by the Chronicle.

Crime scene Tessa Mapstone

4. EX-REBEL MCCREA JAILED OVER 'EVIL' TRADE IN DRUGS

Former bikie boss Adam Warwick McCrea has been jailed for seven years for his part in an "evil" trade in drugs.

McCrea, 47, pleaded guilty to eight charges of possessing and supplying a range of drugs, and seemed shocked when Justice Margaret Wilson didn't believe his claim they were only for the use of himself, his friends and his girlfriend.