Some will be fighting cancer this Christmas: letter

Many cancer patients and their families spend Christmas in hospital.

WHILE most families will be opening presents under a colourfully decorated tree on Christmas Day - many families in the Wide Bay-Burnett region will spend Christmas fighting cancer, their lives devastated by a disease that strikes without mercy.

In the Wide Bay-Burnett region about 1500 people are diagnosed with cancer each year and more than 550 die from the disease - mums, dads, sisters, brothers, children, grandparents, and friends.

To help give hope to those battling cancer or missing a loved one this Christmas, Cancer Council Queensland has launched its 2016 Christmas Appeal.

Queenslanders can donate online at cancerqld.org.au/donate-now or by phoning 1300 663 936.

With the support and generosity of Queenslanders, more families could spend Christmas together.

Funds raised through our 2016 Christmas Appeal will help fund lifesaving research and spare more Queensland families from the heartache of cancer.

Research is key to beating cancer and ensuring that more families can spend Christmas together instead of fighting the disease, or mourning the loss of a loved one.

The good news is that more Queenslanders, including children, are now surviving cancer, thanks to generous people who support our work. But more research is needed.

This year, with your help, we hope to raise more than $460,000 for cancer research and services from our annual Christmas appeal, to directly benefit Wide Bay-Burnett locals.

The Christmas Appeal also ensures Wide-Bay Burnett families have access to vital support services throughout the cancer journey.

A cancer diagnosis can be one of the most challenging experiences a family or individual can face, and many need our support to make it through,.

As a result of generous support in 2015 we answered 713 calls for support and information from people living in the Wide Bay-Burnett region.

We also provided 152 wigs and turbans to local patients, connected hundreds of patients with a peer support volunteer, and more. Give a gift of hope this Christmas by making a donation before December 23.

KATIE CLIFT,

Cancer Council Queensland