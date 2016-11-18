28°
News

Some will be fighting cancer this Christmas: letter

18th Nov 2016 2:00 PM
Many cancer patients and their families spend Christmas in hospital.
Many cancer patients and their families spend Christmas in hospital. Purestock

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHILE most families will be opening presents under a colourfully decorated tree on Christmas Day - many families in the Wide Bay-Burnett region will spend Christmas fighting cancer, their lives devastated by a disease that strikes without mercy.

In the Wide Bay-Burnett region about 1500 people are diagnosed with cancer each year and more than 550 die from the disease - mums, dads, sisters, brothers, children, grandparents, and friends.

To help give hope to those battling cancer or missing a loved one this Christmas, Cancer Council Queensland has launched its 2016 Christmas Appeal.

Queenslanders can donate online at cancerqld.org.au/donate-now or by phoning 1300 663 936.

With the support and generosity of Queenslanders, more families could spend Christmas together.

Funds raised through our 2016 Christmas Appeal will help fund lifesaving research and spare more Queensland families from the heartache of cancer.

Research is key to beating cancer and ensuring that more families can spend Christmas together instead of fighting the disease, or mourning the loss of a loved one.

The good news is that more Queenslanders, including children, are now surviving cancer, thanks to generous people who support our work. But more research is needed.

This year, with your help, we hope to raise more than $460,000 for cancer research and services from our annual Christmas appeal, to directly benefit Wide Bay-Burnett locals.

The Christmas Appeal also ensures Wide-Bay Burnett families have access to vital support services throughout the cancer journey.

A cancer diagnosis can be one of the most challenging experiences a family or individual can face, and many need our support to make it through,.

As a result of generous support in 2015 we answered 713 calls for support and information from people living in the Wide Bay-Burnett region.

We also provided 152 wigs and turbans to local patients, connected hundreds of patients with a peer support volunteer, and more. Give a gift of hope this Christmas by making a donation before December 23.

KATIE CLIFT,

Cancer Council Queensland

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  cancer cancer council queensland christmas letter to the editor wide bay

Border Force makes major drug arrest off Hervey Bay

Border Force makes major drug arrest off Hervey Bay

The arrests were the result of intelligence generated by the joint Australian - Chinese law enforcement partnership known as Taskforce Blaze.

Teenage hero saves friend's life after deadly tide hits

Boedene Bellamy who was caught in a rip under the Torquay Jetty and rescued by friend Holli Spence.

It was a near death experience for the 17-year-old.

Why a Coast childcare centre didn't pass national standards

Fraser Coast Early Learning - (L) Kylie Fallon, Bonnie Armstrong, Sahphire Beardsmore, Anna Link, Emilia Smith and director Sandy Kimmins with Nessie the goat and Cath the chicken.

Is the criteria too tough?

Some will be fighting cancer this Christmas: letter

Many cancer patients and their families spend Christmas in hospital.

In our region about 1500 people are diagnosed with cancer each year.

Local Partners

New Bishop for Latter-day Saints across Fraser Coast

Kawungan man, Stephen J Swann, 33, was recently called and ordained as the new Bishop of the Hervey Bay Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

REVEALED: How every Fraser Coast childcare centre rates

Torquay Kids Early Learning Centre - (L) director Kathy Hogan and educator Tamara Hodder with Sahara, Breanna, Noah, Lucas and (front) Amelia and Indi.

Check out our extensive list.

Superboats, concerts and more on this weekend

Mark Ladner visits the Nikenbah Markets on Sunday, during his first week as a new Fraser Coast resident. He recently moved from Canberra. Photo: Jocelyn Watts / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Check out the events on this weekend across the Fraser Coast.

Gundiah brings out country hospitality

TAKE YOUR PARTNERS: LexK (white hat) and Friends will play all the good ole tunes at the Gundiah Memorial Hall.

"It is time for their Spring Dance and a bit of fun..."

Remembrance Day services around the Fraser Coast

Remembrance Day ceremony at RSL Memorial Hall in Ipswich Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

Services will be held across the region to honour our veterans.

J-Lo wore a white fur coat to give birth to her twins

J-Lo wore a white fur coat to give birth to her twins

JENNIFER Lopez wore a white fur coat when she gave birth to her boys.

The Stranger announced as Ne Obliviscaris support

The Stranger will play The Brightside on December 3. Photo Contributed

Brisbane metallers release new single

Bollywood star tear-gassed in her lover's Paris apartment

Mallika Sherawat was attacked and tear-gassed

Marion Cotillard didn't take affair rumours 'personally'

Marion Cotillard wasn't offended by rumours she had an affair

Singer refuses win, claims racism at NZ music awards

Music

She refused her award in what she called a category for "brown".

Bringing back MacGyver for a new generation

Lucas Till in a scene from the TV series MacGyver.

GO BEHIND the scenes of action series with show runner Peter Lenkov.

MOVIE REVIEW: Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them

Dan Fogler, Eddie Redmayne and Katherine Waterston in a scene from the movie Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them.

MAGIC is woven into the very DNA of this Harry Potter spin-off.

LIFE STYLE , LOCATION and VIEWS

3 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Looking for a spacious home with a contemporary life style focus? You've found it. Looking for endless 240 degree sea views from your private entertaining deck?...

WHEN LOCATION COUNTS

26 Bushlark Avenue, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 3 2 Submit an Offer

Step inside this canal front home and be amazed at the open areas, the extended views, the amazing pool, the outstanding lifestyle, even the master bedroom is. ...

TOO HOT TO LAST

78 Denmans Camp Road, Torquay 4655

House 3 3 2 Auction in...

Stunningly renovated this property really is Too hot to last. With 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, 2 Car Parking plus a huge office/4th Bedroom this property is a must to...

LAKEFRONT HOME FOR IMMEDIATE SALE

87 Alexander Street, Torquay 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

This lake front property so close to the beach is everything you could ask for! Beautiful gardens, private spa, solar electricity, entertaining terrace, double...

STUNNING DESIGN BY THE LAKE

78 Ibis Boulevard, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Ever found yourself dreaming of a resort style home with all the light, space and ambiance you need to live a truly relaxing lifestyle? If so you'll love this...

Owners committed to sell

11 Carolyn Street, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 1 4 Auction in...

What a find this home is. It provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal living. This is a contemporary low set house on an 800m2 block close...

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

START HERE

1 Figbird Close, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 Auction in...

Amazing location, adjacent to the 4th tee this prime location has a large 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Lifestyle and location this home won't last long on the market...

IMMACULATE HOME. UNBEATABLE LOCATION

8 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 3 Auction in...

Situated high on the hill in central Kawungan this immaculate brick and tile home is perfectly positioned to capture sea breezes with views across town to Fraser...

POLISHED PRESENTATION AND A MUST SEE.

2 Duke Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

LOOKING FOR A SPECTACULAR ESTABLISHED HOME? NEED SOMETHING AMAZING TO COMPARE OTHERS TOO? This needs consideration first. New Home Buyers / Established home...

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

$10 million cash injection transforms CBD icon

The Goods Shed in Toowoomba. Image PHAB Architects

Mayor Paul Antonio has made the project council's top priority

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

$1.3 million home paves way for new housing market

New owners Brian and Kerry Carroll.

Now, the suburban stunner has new home owners

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!