Something to do everyday on the Fraser Coast in November

Tuesday, November 1, 2016 Place a bet for Melbourne Cup Day.

Melbourne Cup Vince Caligiuri

Wednesday, November 2 Aim for a bull's eye with Hervey Bay Darts Association.

Thursday, November 3 Check out the talent on display at Craftfest.

Friday, November 4 Get close to the water with Fraser Coast Canoe & Kayak Club Inc.

Saturday, November 5 Get airborne at Jump Park in Hervey Bay.

Sunday, November 6 Spend a relaxing day at Sunday at Scarness.

Monday, November 7 Watch classic movie An American in Paris (1951) at Maryborough library.

Tuesday, November 8 See Smokie live at the Brolga Theatre.

Wednesday, November 9 Get a taste of the country at several farms that allow camping around Tiaro and Gympie and Biggenden.

Thursday, November 10 Taste something new with Hervey Bay Amateur Wine and Beer Makers Guild.

Friday, November 11 Pay your respects on Remembrance Day at a service.

Remembrance Day Rob Williams

Saturday, November 12 Pick up a new tune with the Maryborough Organ Club.

Sunday, November 13 Try an unusual way to get fit with Denise's Pole Walking Group.

Monday, November 14 Stop in at the tiny township of Aramara.

Tuesday, November 15 Owanyilla Riverside Park is the perfect spot to stop for a barbecue.

Wednesday, November 16 Capture the moment with Hervey Bay Photography Club Inc.

Thursday, November 17 Eat an ice-cream at the park on the Esplanade as the weather heats up.

Friday, November 18 Organise a clean up with neighbours as storm season is coming.

Saturday, November 19 Too choppy at the beach? Try a sheltered swim near Urangan Fisheries.

Enjoy a swim

Sunday, November 20 Play a set with Maryborough Badminton Social Group.

Monday, November 21 Learn to knit and get ready to help yarn bomb the Fraser Coast for Christmas.

Tuesday, November 22 Take a boat to Woody and Little Woody Islands.

Wednesday, November 23 Get on air with the Fraser Coast Community Radio , FM107.5 4FCR Tiaro Community & Youth Radio.

Thursday, November 24 Have tea with Mary in an old-fashioned cafe after a Mary Poppins inspired tour.

Friday, November 25 Say no to violence on White Ribbon Day (Domestic Violence).

Saturday, November 26 Learn to paint with Hervey Bay Art Society.

Sunday, November 27 Get up early and watch the sunrise over the canefields.

Monday, November 28 Do a tour of the Fraser Coast's churches.

Tuesday, November 29 Perfect your serve with Bidwill Magnolia Tennis Group.

Wednesday, November 30 Check out the boat ramp at Tinnanbar.