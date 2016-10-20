Something for young and old at annual antique fair

Hervey Bay Antiques and Collectables Fair, PCYC - Kaitlyn and Charlotte Smith enjoyed looking over the jewellery on the Magpies Collectables stall. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

THE Maryborough Showground will again be turned into an old-style department store when sellers from Queensland and New South Wales gather with thousands of antique and collectable items for sale.

The Fraser Coast Antique Fair is on again this weekend and there will be plenty for both young and old to look at and enjoy.

The long-running fair will offer a range of heritage and retro, together with deco items from years gone by to add to their collection or start off in this fast-growing hobby, as well as adding deco items to their home.

Everything from old toys and china to rare bottles, coins, books and jewellery, plus many quirky collectables, will provide a window into our past.

There will be free admission for children under 14 years, which will offer an opportunity to learn more about Australia's early pioneering days.

The fair will open to the public from 8am to 4pm this Saturday and 8am to 1pm on Sunday.

Admission is $8 for adults while children under 14 years can enter free.

The funds raised by the fair benefits GIVIT Australia.

More information on the fair is available at www.aussiefairs.com or by calling 0427 465 407.