Son's touching tribute after Hervey Bay mum dies

Many of you would have known her as Anne Everard, or perhaps Anne Shellcot. But to Hailee and I, she was Mum. That was all she needed to be, but that wasn't all she was.

To Hailee and I, Mum was the strongest woman to walk the Earth. She lived with pride, spirit and class. Around the Bay, Mum was known for her humility and trustworthiness. Despite her passing, Mum will continue to be a role model in our lives.

Mum has gained the angel wings that so many of us knew she always had. Although we may not have expected this to happen after only 49 short years of living, Hailee and I have found solace in the fact that Mum will forever be in our lives.

Hailee and Nick Everard with their mum Anne. Contributed

The past week has proved the impact that Mum made on the Hervey Bay community. The messages, posts and love have helped remind us of how powerful Mum truly was.

Her ability to touch the lives of many has truly been proven, and her legacy will live on. We are proud to say Mum has been successful in becoming an organ donor, something she always wished to be.

I'd like to use this platform to thank the Hervey Bay community for all of the love and support. Hailee and I have read every individual message, and we would like to extend our gratitude to those who have supported us.