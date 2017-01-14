Sound of bells will ring for three hours today in M'Boro

EXCITED FOR THE PEARL AT ST PAUL'S ANGLICAN CHURCH ARE LOCAL RINGERS: (front row) Janene Rhodes, Ruth Anderson, Rueben UPton and Pam Thurlow. (back row) Colin Ellingworth and Mary Dunn.

SEVEN peals have taken place at St Paul's Bell Tower since it was build in 1887.

The eighth peal is happening today.

Three hours of the sound of the bells will be heard through Maryborough.

The sound marathon will start at 1pm.

The group doing the ringing is hailing from the United Kingdom.

Tower captain Ruth Anderson said the event was going to be historic.

"It is very special to have professionals coming for it," she said.

"A lot of us learners are looking forward to learning something new."

The heritage listed church contains nine bells.

But, only eight get played as the ninth is a half-tone bell.

The four-level tower was built in memory of Maryborough pioneer Maria Aldridge.

They're named after the founders, bell tower captains and a maintenance man.

ST PAUL'S ANGLICAN CHURCH BELL TOWER AND BELLS PEAL: The bells atop the tower will be facing upwards during the peal. Annie Perets

One of the bells is named after her too - in fact, each of the bells has a name.

The bells are played from the first level, and are housed at the top.

"The ringers from the UK will first come in and have a feel of the bells," Ms Anderson said.

"And when they start the peal, it'll just be them inside the tower.

"It'll be a series of bells changing places with each other."

7-year-old Reuben Upton is looking forward to hearing the more experienced bell ringers show their skill. Annie Perets

Inspiring the next generation

BACKSTROKE may sound like a swimming event to some, but Reuben Upton knows it's also bell-ringing technique.

The seven-year-old is learning to ring bells after taking an interest last year.

He is looking forward to have a taste of his future bell-ringing skills could be like when he UK group comes to town.

To learn, Reuben started on a simulator which is a pretend-like bell.

"I started out on backstroke; backstroke are easy, handstrokes are a bit harder," he said.